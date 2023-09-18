Area school volleyball teams were at tournaments in Hartford and Erie on Saturday.
Lebo continued its strong season with a first-place finish at the Erie Tournament. The Wolves went 5-1 on the day, downing Fort Scott (25-16, 25-18), Neodesha (25-21, 25-16) and Frontenac (32-30, 27-25) before falling to Fredonia 30-32, 25-27.
The Wolves played Girard in the semifinals and won 23-25, 25-9, 25-16 before defeating Frontenac in the finals, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22.
Lebo is now 14-2 on the season.
Hartford and Chase County were at the Hartford Tournament. The two schools went up against each other in the third place match, where Chase County came out on top.
Hartford went 2-3 on the day and is now 7-12 on the season. The Jaguars won their first two matches against Southern Coffey County (18-25, 25-13, 25-11) and Oskaloosa (25-20, 25-19) before dropping three straight to Chase County (8-25, 14-25), Cair Paravel (7-25, 12-25) and Chase County again in the third-place match (18-25, 14-25).
The Chase County junior high teams played in a triangular with Lyndon and MDCV on Saturday morning in Lyndon. The A team lost to MDCV, 20-25, 23-25 and beat Lyndon, 10-25, 25-13, 15-13.
The B team swept its matchups against MDCV (25-24, 25-24) and Lyndon (25-14, 25-23).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.