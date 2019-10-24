There’s a new “Frankenfood” in the produce section, only it’s 100-percent natural.
Moon Drops grapes are almost black, cylindrical fruit about two inches long and look like a purple Vienna sausage. They are grown by a company called Grapery, in Bakersfield, California.
This is the same group that makes the cotton candy grape and a bunch of other, unique varieties.
Jack Pandol and Jim Beagle are the owners and both are specialists in grape production. Pandol is a third-generation grape grower and his people pick the grapes as each bunch ripens, not all at once. Workers start walking the vineyard when harvest begins and select which grapes to pick, cluster by cluster, and which to leave for another week or two.
The Moon Drop is patented and protected through 2031. It came from a version of a common grape vine species, C22-121, that was selectively bred with a Lebanese grape called Beita Mouni to produce a tubular, crisp and well-balanced fruit. The dark purple exterior hides a green flesh.
According to the website, Grapery develops new strains through carefully breeding the grapes “… naturally over time and to develop innovative, sustainable farming techniques that create exceptional and amazing flavor without the use of genetic engineering.”
They even protect the fruit from too much rain with plastic coverings, resulting in the grapes getting more sun with less risk of mold.
Moon Drops are available from mid-August to mid-November, depending on the weather.
My experience with this grape has been fantastic. The flavor is perfect, moist, plump and the initial sweetness is immediately tempered by the tannins. When I ate the first one I thought to myself, “Now, THAT is a GRAPE”. Moon Drops are seedless, too.
‘Tis the season for ghoulish food fun, and the Moon Drop is perfect as-is, but even better when dressed up to be scary. I tried two ways: one was skewered with a green cheese called Sage Derby. Red Dragon, a firm blue cheese or varying colors of cheddar would also work to make something that looks spooky but tastes fabulous.
Another was a take on the “finger” concept. I used a toothpick to paint red food coloring onto the pointed end of some almonds. I then cut a slit in the end of a grape and inserted the almond so that it looked like a fingernail. A bloody fingernail, sticking out of a dead, blackened finger.
Neither one of these recipes took a lot of time, provided a creepy visual and are actually healthy.
A quick search of the internet showed some people dipping their grapes in white chocolate and then painting two eyes and a ghost-mouth on them. Another dipped in caramel and the rolled the grape in Halloween sprinkles.
I couldn’t find the right size, but two little candy eyes from the icing aisle would turn the Moon Drop into a grub, just staring at you, waiting for you to make your move. Small red candies would work, too, and a tiny bit of black food coloring could be the pupil. It never ends! Happy Halloween and let’s get cooking.
V V V
Lagniappe: Frankenpacks
It’s the “Return of the Frankenpack” at Vault Meats and Cheeses. Filled with two salamis — Calabrese and Napoli — and two cheeses – Saxonshires and Green Pesto Gouda. Owner Becky Mishler says the Calabrese is a pork salami “… with red and black peppers and garlic (to ward off vampires).”
The Napoli is made with Sangiovese (a nice red wine) and then smoked over apple wood.
The Saxonshires cheese is one of my absolute favorites: five layers of cheddar in varying shades of pale to deep orange are encased in black wax. It’s impressive as well as tasty. Becky says the gouda, a creamy, milder cheese, is “… seasoned with green pesto — positively ghoulish!”
She’s an expert on packaging, too, so stop by the Vault, 509 Commercial St., and load up on Halloween treats.
