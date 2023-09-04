The Emporia State soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against Minnesota State from Bourke Field in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday.
The Hornets and Mavericks started slowly in the opening minutes as the first chance for either team came from Emporia State in the sixth minute. Kyleigh Roe received a pass from Angela Palmer and took two dribbles before ripping a shot from 25 yards away that went wide left.
Both teams began to pressure the other on either end of the pitch before the Hornets were able to apply the most pressure through the first 15 minutes of the match as they rattled off three shots, which forced a pair of saves from the Minnesota State goalkeeper.
Following the flurry of attempts from the Hornets, the Mavericks began to gain a foothold in the match as they tallied three shots of their own over the next ten minutes, with the third attempt forcing the first save of the match from Mackenzi Goen.
Emporia State would record two more shots on goal in the first half, while Minnesota State added their final of the first half in the 38th minute, forcing the second save from Goen in the match.
In the second half, the wind increased and forced the Hornets to handle more pressure from the Mavericks throughout the course of half.
Minnesota State recorded the first three shots of the second half with all three coming in a three-minute span. The second of the three resulted in a routine save for Goen in the middle of the goal for her third of the match.
The strongest chance for Emporia State with just over 20 minutes remaining. Ali Coash stopped a breakaway attempt from the Mavericks which opened a transition opportunity for the Hornets. Haley Sparks received a pass on the wing from Paige Putter and played a cross into the box which found Mackenzie Dimarco. Dimarco was able to settle the cross before taking a shot which forced a diving save from the Maverick goalkeeper to keep the game knotted at 0-0.
The deadlock would nearly be broken by the Mavericks with just under ten minutes remaining. Following a goal kick by the Hornets, Minnesota State won possession before ripping a shot from the top of the box into the top left corner which forced a diving save from Goen as she deflected the ball onto the post and away from goal. Minnesota State's rebound opportunity went wide as game remained tied at 0-0.
Goen made a much more comfortable save in the final two minutes as the match came to a close with the Hornets and Mavericks drawing 0-0.
Minnesota State outshot Emporia State 12-8 with a 7-2 advantage in the second half. The Hornets recorded six shots on goal compared to five from the Mavericks. Emporia State drew five corner kicks with just two from the Mavericks.
Mackenzie Goen recorded her second career shutout, with both coming against nationally ranked opponents, and made five saves in the match.
Emporia State (0-0-2) will return to action on Friday, Sept. 8 as it travels to the Sunshine State to take on Tampa. The match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
