Mackenzi Goen

Emporia State's Mackenzi Goen

 Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against Minnesota State from Bourke Field in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday.

The Hornets and Mavericks started slowly in the opening minutes as the first chance for either team came from Emporia State in the sixth minute. Kyleigh Roe received a pass from Angela Palmer and took two dribbles before ripping a shot from 25 yards away that went wide left.

