The Emporia High girls wrestling team enters its third season of existence with high hopes.
After a fifth-place finish in the 6-5A state tournament last year, the Spartans are looking to take the next step forward.
“Overall, our goal is always to win a state championship or to place in the top three and bring home hardware,” said third-year head coach Shawn Russell. “Because we’re in Division I – it’s all the 6A schools and all the 5A schools – so anything in the top five, we’ll be happy with.”
While every team sets out to win a state championship, it’s more realistic for some more so than for others. But Russell believes his team has a legitimate shot.
“We’ll be battle-tested this year,” Russell said. “ … We should be strong and competing in every weight by the end of the season.”
They’ll have a solid foundation with which to do it, with three state placers returning: Madelynn Griffin (125) finished third, Virginia Munoz (138) finished fourth and Megan Olson (235) took sixth.
Evelin Geronimo (101) is also a returning state qualifier.
“They’re going to do great,” Russell said of his returners. “They’ve already stepped up and taken leadership roles, so it’s fun to see and I’m glad that they’re positive like that.”
Behind them is a large group of other wrestlers seeking to make a name for themselves. Emporia’s girls team has grown every year. Last year’s 18 was an incredible improvement on year one, but this year Russell has 32 on his roster.
“We’re really excited about that,” he said. “Got a lot of freshmen and a couple sophomores, so that’s something to build our foundation on even more. … We just keep building. We have a culture here that’s all-inclusive. It’s very positive and everybody just encourages each other, and so I think that helps. I’m kind of right on my five-year goal on my numbers and hopefully, we keep hitting them.”
And as the Spartans look to take the program forward, they’ve also stepped up the competition a bit.
“We’ve included some big tournaments throughout the state,” Russell said. “A couple of them will be even bigger than our state tournament because we’ll have almost all the big schools there and the little schools that are top five, top six in their divisions.”
If Russell is confident about this team, the wrestlers that comprise it might be even more so.
Olson, a senior, went undefeated until sub-state last year and said that the first loss of the season made her want to work even harder, which earned her a sixth-place finish at state.
This year, she plans to do even more.
“My goal is to place higher,” she said. “My goal is always to work harder and to beat myself from the last time.”
She said the key to her success will be belief in herself and her abilities.
“It’s hard sometimes because you compare yourself to other athletes, but I know I’m strong and I know I’ve been putting in the work,” she said. “Just keep practicing, keep drilling, keep working as hard as I can.”
When she looks at the team as a whole, she’s excited about how it’s grown from year one to year three.
“There are some really natural fighters in here,” she said. “They’re super talented and everybody works really hard, which is something that you don’t always find in every sport. I’ve been a part of a lot of teams and this team works their butts off.”
Fellow senior Griffin competed in a national tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, after her third-place finish at state last year. She said that that and other experiences have helped her become an even better wrestler.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with some great technicians, so my technique has improved significantly,” she said. “As well, I’ve done a lot of conditioning over the summer and weightlifting, so overall I’ve come back more conditioned and stronger and better technically.”
Her goal for this season is to be the state champion in her weight class and also “to be able to pin my way through this season.”
Her self-assurance extends to her team as well.
“I think we could honestly win state this year,” she said. “I think we have a really strong team and we have a lot of girls with a lot of ambition and drive, so I’m excited to see how far we can push it.”
Munoz shares Griffin’s team goal of being state champions and believes it can happen.
“That’s what we all want,” she said.
After making it to state as a freshman, she plans to focus more on her technique and being aggressive as a sophomore. Her goal is to “perform better and do better than I did last year.”
While each individual wrestler has their personal objectives, none of them is striving for those goals in a vacuum.
“It’s as much an individual sport as it is a team,” Munoz said. “You have to perform well yourself for your team to do good. And it really helps create a family bond, because when you’re out there all alone, you feel like you have nobody, and then you look out and see your entire team next to your match, cheering you on, hoping the best for you.”
