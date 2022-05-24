Emporia State football's only three-time Academic All-American and the leading tackler in the MIAA over the last three seasons is one of five male finalists for the Ken B. Jones Award, presented by Summit Pointe Financial Group, as the top student-athlete in the MIAA. Jace McDown will be recognized, along with the other finalists from around the league, at 2022 MIAA Awards Celebration presented by Husch Blackwell on June 6 in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 2021-22 female and male Ken B. Jones winners will be announced during the event as well.
McDown earned First-Team All-MIAA and honorable mention All-American honors at linebacker in 2021 as the Hornets advanced to the post season for the second time in three seasons. He was second in the league with 17.0 tackles for loss, ranked 11th in total tackles and solo tackles. He was named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week after returning an interception 45 yards for a touchdown against Washburn.
He is a three-time All-MIAA performer and two-time All-American during his career. He finished the 2019 season tied for second in the MIAA with 95 total tackles on his way to First-Team All-MIAA honors. He led the league was ranked 28th nationally with 58 solo tackles as Emporia State was ranked second in the MIAA in total defense and third in scoring defense. He was named Second-Team All-MIAA as a sophomore in 2018 after leading the MIAA with 127 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, and five forced fumbles. He was ranked third in the nation in forced fumbles, fourth in total tackles and eighth in solo tackles. McDown finished his career with 311 tackles in 45 games, with 302 of them coming in the last 34 games.
McDown graduated with a 3.99 GPA in health and human performance and had a 4.00 in his master's program. He the first Hornet football player to be named a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American. He is a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and ESU Athletic Director's Honor Roll as well as being an MIAA Scholar Athlete. He is also a D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award recipient and member of Chi Apha Sigma Athletic Honor Society. He was a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda and was named the MIAA Fall Male Student-Athlete of the Year for 2019-20.
He helped with the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, gave out high fives at the start of the school day at several Emporia elementary schools, was a volunteer at the National Strength & Conditioning Association conference at ESU, volunteered to assist with Powerlifting meets at Emporia HS and Basehor-Linwood HS, took part in Emporia State's HornetFest in conjunction with the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Love2Play Initiative and represented Emporia State at the 2019 MIAA SAAC Summit. He was the social media manager and past vice president of ESU's chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), has served as a leader of the ninth and tenth grade life group at 12th Ave. Baptist Church in Emporia and was part of the Hangin' with a Hornet program of lunch with local elementary schools.
He was named Emporia State's Outstanding Male Student-Athlete of the Year in 2019-20 and 2021-22. He was voted best teammate and most outstanding player on the football team by his fellow players.
The other 2021-22 male finalist are Alex Bevis from Fort Hays State, Kizan David from Lincoln, Blake Freeman from Northeastern State and Matt Malcom from Nebraska Kearney.
The 2021-22 female finalist are Ashlan Burton from Central Missouri, Taryn Kedzior from Central Oklahoma, Whitney Randall from Fort Hays State, Faith Rottinghaus from Washburn and Maddie Squiers from Nebraska Kearney.
The Ken B. Jones award is named after the MIAA's first full-time commissioner and recognizes the conference's top Female and Male Student-Athlete. Mr. Jones was appointed league commissioner in 1981 and the inaugural award, in his honor, began in the 1993-94 academic year.
Each institution may nominate one female and one male student-athlete. The nominees must have completed at least their junior season of athletics eligibility by June 1 of the academic year of nomination. A nominee must have at least a 3.25 cumulative grade-point average through the previous full semester term through February 1 of the academic year of nomination at the certifying member institution.
Finalist were selected from female and male nominations at various MIAA member schools. A 13-member committee comprised of one administrator from each MIAA institution and the conference office ranks each candidate based on excellence in three categories: Athletic Achievement in that academic year, Career Academic Achievements and Community/Campus Service during the Academic Year. The committee announces its five finalists 14 days before naming its winner at the annual MIAA Awards Celebration.
2021-22 Female Finalists
Ashlan Burton - Track & Field - Central Missouri
Taryn Kedzior - Soccer - Central Oklahoma
Whitney Randall - Basketball - Fort Hays State
Faith Rottinghaus - Volleyball - Washburn
Maddie Squiers - Volleyball - Nebraska Kearney
2021-22 Male Finalists
Alex Bevis - Soccer - Fort Hays State
Kizan David - Track & Field - Lincoln
Jace McDown - Football - Emporia State
Blake Freeman - Baseball - Northeastern State
Matt Malcom - Wrestling - Nebraska Kearney
