Late October ushers in the start of playoff football and Emporia High will face a familiar foe Friday night in round one of the postseason.
The Spartans (1-7) drew the No. 13 seed in the 5A East Region and will head up the turnpike to take on Centennial League foe No. 4 Seaman (5-3) in a rematch of a contest the Vikings won 22-6 on Oct. 8.
Emporia’s defense played arguably its best game of the season that night as it held Seaman to just 196 total yards, 3.4 yards per play and one offensive touchdown.
“Defensively, I think we covered well,” said Spartan head coach Keaton Tuttle. “I thought we tackled pretty well too. As far as some of the games where we have or haven’t tackled well, it was one of our better games.”
But the Spartans struggled on the offensive side of the ball, giving up four turnovers, eight sacks and a safety while being held to fewer than 100 total yards – including negative rushing yards. Tuttle said his team will definitely have to show more potency on offense– especially with its ground attack – if it wants to spring the upset.
“The nice thing about running the ball is it forces the other team to take on blocks, it forces the physical part of football, so that’s one thing we need to establish,” he said. “And if you can run the ball, you can usually throw the ball off of that, so I think if we do a better job running the ball this week, we should have a good opportunity.”
Emporia’s record this season hasn’t offered many who are unfamiliar with the team a reason to give it much of a chance in the playoffs. However, Tuttle has watched this squad every game day and every practice and he’s witnessed all the moments when everything clicks and the Spartans play like a team much better than its record.
“I think our guys understand that we can do that,” he said. “We’ve just got to be consistent in what we’re doing. If we play consistently well like we’re capable of doing, I think we could beat a lot of teams.”
He pointed out that last time against Seaman, 10 of the Vikings’ points came on a fumble recovery for a touchdown (as well as a 2-point conversion) and a safety. Without those plays, it could have been a one-score game.
“They know that, hey, this is a team we can play with and we want to play,” Tuttle said. “They’ve been pretty jacked up all week and they’re really looking forward to it.”
FOOTBALL WEATHER
Friday’s forecast calls for a temperature of 52 degrees Fahrenheit in Topeka at kickoff. For Tuttle – who grew up playing high school football in the snow in northwest Iowa – that’s just right.
“To me, it’s football weather, and that’s what late season football weather is all about,” he said. “You can hear the pads, it’s physical, it’s gritty. It’s one of those things that, as a player, you look forward to, and I think our guys have all week.”
The Spartans should be ready for any weather contingency, as they’ve practiced outdoors all week despite chilly, breezy and occasionally drizzly conditions.
“We want to be out in the elements,” Tuttle said. “That’s all part of it.”
KEYS TO VICTORY
Now that the postseason is here, it’s almost like the dawning a whole new season. Save for seeding purposes, records no longer matter and there are no moral victories. There’s only you and the guys on the other side of the field. One team is going to play again next week and the other will be checking in pads and deodorizing cleats before packing them away for the year.
In order for the Spartans to keep rolling, Tuttle said they’re going to need to establish a presence on the ground, sustain drives on offense to support the defense, play physical and cover and tackle well.
“It seems kind of cliche. You do those things, you should always win,” he said. “We’ve got to do a better job of those and I think if we do those, we’ve got a pretty good shot.”
Emporia and Seaman will kick off in north Topeka at 7 p.m Friday. The winner of this game will move on to play the winner of No. 5 Leavenworth (5-3) and No. 12 Blue Valley Southwest (2-6) next Friday.
