Lebo and Hartford will face new district opponents in football starting next season.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association released football district assignments for the 2022 and 2023 seasons on Wednesday, revealing that Hartford and Lebo -- which are in 8-Player Division II’s District 1 right now -- will move to 8-Player Division II’s District 1 and face Crest, Marais des Cygnes Valley, Marmaton Valley and St. Paul.
All other area schools will remain with the districts in which they currently play.
Emporia will play in 5A’s East District along with De Soto, J.C. Harmon, Sumner Academy, Turner, Washington, Lansing, Leavenworth, Blue Valley Southwest, Pittsburg, Mill Valley, Spring Hill, Shawnee Heights, Highland Park, Seaman and Topeka West.
Northern Heights and Olpe will play in 1A’s District 2 along with Jayhawk-Linn, Pleasanton and Central Heights.
Chase County and Madison will play in 8-Player Division I’s District 2 along with Burlingame, Lyndon, Maranatha Christian Academy and Cair Paravel Latin School.
Classes 4-6A each have two districts while 3-1A and the 8-Player divisions each have eight districts.
The full list of football district assignments for the 2022 and 2023 seasons can be found at kshsaacovered.com/news/2021/10/6/2022-2023-football-district-assignments.aspx.
