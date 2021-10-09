It was an evening of expected outcomes at area gridirons Friday night — mostly.
The majority of area schools inched closer to the post-season and earned additional reps for their less experienced players.
And, of course, mass scoring occurred as Olpe, Lebo and Hartford combined for a voluminous 135 points.
The Eagles showed out against Jackson Heights, winning 35-0. Scoring machine Damon Redeker passed for three touchdowns and Garret Cole ran for two.
The Eagles improved to 6-0 and play Northern Heights next week.
Olpe – 7; 7; 14; 7; – 35
Jackson Heights – 0; 0; 0; 0; – 0
The Lebo Wolves faced the Manhattan Eagles at home, winning 52-0 to improve to 5-1.
Quarterback Kyle Reese led the charge, amassing 117 rushing yards (almost 10 yards per carry) and 116 in the air while scoring twice. Luke Davies also played well, grabbing two receptions for touchdowns and collecting two picks on defense.
The game ended at the half.
Lebo next faces Rural Vista away in a non-district matchup.
Lebo – 24; 28; – 52
Manhattan Eagles – 0; 0; – 0
RUSHING – Lebo: K. Reese 12-117 2 TDs. Manhattan Eagles: L. Zimmerman 7-41.
PASSING– Lebo: K Reese 6-11 116 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING – Lebo: L. Davies 2-63 2 TDs, G. Shoemaker 2-40 1 TD.
Hartford made it to .500 Friday, defeating a winless Wakefield, 48-0.
Jaguars running back Shayden Sull carried a heavy offensive load, gaining 128 yards and scoring four touchdowns on the ground, plus one in the air. Quarterback Ali Smith joined Sull, throwing for nearly 100 yards and one TD.
The 3-3 Jaguars travel to Melvern next Friday.
Hartford – 0; 12; 30; 6 – 48
Wakefield – 0; 0; 0; 0; – 0
RUSHING – Hartford: S. Sull 17-128 4 TDs.
PASSING – Hartford: A. Smith 5-11 97 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING – Hartford: S. Sull 1-65 1 TD.
Northern Heights fell short in a bid to win its first game of the season, falling to Pleasanton 67-16.
The Wildcats will face Olpe next week.
Madison stayed perfect by handing Chase County its first loss of the season 66-50. Stay tuned for a full game story at emporiagazette.com or in Saturday’s e-edition.
