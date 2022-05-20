The smell of biosolids from southeast Emporia may be due to “mismanagement,” in the words of a state agency, and a stream advisory now is in effect.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced late Thursday that a new advisory covers an unnamed stream flowing into Coal Creek, south of Road 107 and west of Road M.
“The stream advisory is a result of mismanagement of temporary onsite biosolids storage,” a KDHE statement said. “The City is working with the contractor to repair the issue.”
The advisory means the stream may have high levels of bacteria and contaminants. People and pets are urged to avoid entering it.
The Gazette reported Tuesday on an unusually strong odor drifting across Emporia from the city’s Waste Water Treatment Plant. At the time, City Manager Trey Cocking said that the city had trouble drying biosolids due to spring rains.
But a statement from the city late Thursday said a hauler under contract “temporarily stored biosolids not in accordance with regulations.”
The statement was not more specific. But the regulations are part of the federal Clean Water Act.
After cleaning work is complete and water samples from the stream are tested, “KDHE will rescind the stream advisory,” the city statement said.
This is the first KDHE action involving Emporia’s water system since February 2020.
(1) comment
A lot of stuff happening in Kansas stinks.
