ESU soccer at Bemidji State
Courtesy ESU Athletics

The Emporia State soccer team saw its season end in penalty kicks against Bemidji State in the central regional final on Friday.

Emporia State started the match on the front foot as the Hornets got the first look at goal with Angela Palmer forcing a save from the Bemidji State keeper inside the first minute. Through the first 18 minutes of the match, the Hornets recorded six shots to just one for the Beavers before Bemidji State generated their scoring chance.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.