The Emporia State soccer team saw its season end in penalty kicks against Bemidji State in the central regional final on Friday.
Emporia State started the match on the front foot as the Hornets got the first look at goal with Angela Palmer forcing a save from the Bemidji State keeper inside the first minute. Through the first 18 minutes of the match, the Hornets recorded six shots to just one for the Beavers before Bemidji State generated their scoring chance.
The Beavers played in a cross that found its way across the goal for an open look that gave Bemidji State a 1-0 lead. Despite the goal from the Beavers, Emporia State continued to apply pressure as they generated four corner kicks and a shot from Hannah Woolery that forced another save from the Bemidji State keeper. Emporia State continued to pressure the Beavers but was unable to score in the first half as they trailed 1-0 heading into the half.
In the second half, the conditions worsened but did not slow the Hornet attacks as Emporia State recorded a trio of shots and earned a pair of corner kicks in the first 20 minutes of the second half. The goal for Emporia State would come with just under 13 minutes remaining in the second half.
The Hornets forced a Beaver turnover in the midfield before playing the ball forward to Mackenzie Dimarco near the edge of the Bemidji State box. After handling the pressure from the Beaver backline, Dimarco was able to turn the defender and take a shot from 20 yards to beat the keeper high in the center of the goal to tie the match, 1-1.
In the overtime periods, neither team generated much as the Beavers outshot the Hornets 3-2 over the two ten-minute periods which forced three saves from Mackenzi Goen. With the match still tied, the two teams headed into a penalty shootout.
The Beavers took a 2-0 lead through the first two rounds before Bemidji State sent their third attempt wide of the post. Dimarco stepped to the spot and shot low to the left and squeezed it past the diving keeper to trim the Bemidji State advantage to 2-1 in the shootout. Following a make from the Beavers, the Bemidji State keeper was able to save the fourth attempt as the Hornets fell 3-1 in the shootout period.
Emporia State concludes its season with a 13-6-5 record and its first trip to the Central Regional Championship in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.