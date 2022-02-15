The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission green-lighted the preliminary plat for a 53-lot housing development in south Emporia Tuesday night.
The Kretsinger Addition – which is a 16.8-acre vacant lot directly east of the intersection of Soden’s Road and South Exchange Street – would be purchased by Ignite Emporia for development and once houses are built the lots would be sold to homeowners.
On Jan. 19, the city commission approved a housing overlay opportunity district on the identified land, which would decrease the minimum lot sizes in a certain area from the 9,000 square feet mandated in city codes to 5,800 square feet. This would consequently increase the number of residential units that could be built within the identified area and could be a more cost-effective means of developing housing.
However, Rob Gilligan, director of Ignite Emporia, said that none of the lots would be as small as 5,800 square feet. In fact, the smallest proposed lot size is 6,300 square feet while the average lot size is 7,900 square feet and the median is 7,300 square feet.
“The average lot size in Emporia is not 9,000 square feet,” he said. “The core of our community was built on the original grid that were 50-foot-by-130-foot or 6,500 square-foot lots.”
The houses themselves would be 12,000-14,000 square feet and would likely cost $200,000-$225,000. Gilligan said that when the city did its housing study in 2020, the cost of building a home was $120-$130 per square foot, but with the inflation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, that cost has gone up to $175 per square foot.
Planning commissioner Dan Colson said he was concerned that the cost of the houses wasn’t affordable as defined by the 2020 housing study, which defined the range of affordable as $125,000-$200,000.
Gilligan pointed out that that definition was based upon a two-year-old study and that much had changed since then. He also said it was “circular logic” to deny the opportunity to build affordable housing because the cost of developing new housing was less affordable than it used to be.
“There’s no way to build a house less than $200,000 currently that we have in our stable,” Gilligan said. “ … If the intent of the housing opportunity overlay is for us to encourage affordable housing development – which is the language of the housing opportunity overlay – then minimizing the lot sizes to a smaller, developable build and focusing on the most affordable construction process is our intent to create affordable housing in the market. Certainly, it’s not affordable to everybody in the market. That’s not the requirement or the intent of the housing opportunity overlay.”
Gilligan added that it was important to move forward with the project because, as of Tuesday, Lyon County only had 20 houses for sale and that fact was holding the community back.
“In effect, Lyon County, Kansas, is closed for business,” he said. “Nobody can move here. There’s no opportunity for you to relocate here. Housing is an issue that is impacting every one of our employers, our businesses, our agencies who are recruiting people. It’s impacting our university and our technical college to be able to recruit staff and students to our community. And it impacts our community members in the ability to move up and expand our community.”
Colson was ultimately not swayed and was the only planning commission member to vote against the preliminary plat, saying that building affordable housing right now is impossible “using any reasonable definition of what is affordable, not based on the existing inventory but on what is, in fact, affordable for Emporians.”
But Colson wasn’t the only person to push back against the preliminary plat. Five community members spoke in opposition to the plat during the public hearing, with concerns about tree lines, increased traffic on poorly constructed roads, urban sprawl, tax values on existing properties and overly dense residential areas.
Most who spoke out against the plat acknowledged that housing will be developed regardless but asked that those involved are thoughtful about how they go about it.
But now that the preliminary plat has been approved by the planning commission, there is still plenty to be done.
The utility advisory board and the planning commission will provide revisions to be addressed prior to submitting a final plat, which will also need to be approved by the planning commission. Other things to be determined include a stormwater plan, homeowners association covenants, sewer plans and more.
Ignite Emporia will need to get approval for a rural housing incentive district on the lot, develop a final engineering plan for the RHID and bid the project out to local developers. Gilligan hopes that infrastructure construction can begin sometime this summer and building construction bids can be sent out around the same time with lots available late this year.
“Our goal is to work with as many local developers that are interested in building homes in our community that can both meet our timeline and our goals for quality of construction,” he said.
