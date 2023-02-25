EHS_Spartan

The Class 5A basketball sub-state brackets were announced Saturday morning, and both Emporia teams will get at least one more home game.

The girls (16-3) received the No. 3 seed and will host No. 14 Newton at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. They would host the winner of No. 6 Maize South vs. No. 11 Salina South on Friday, March 3 if they win.

