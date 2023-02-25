The Class 5A basketball sub-state brackets were announced Saturday morning, and both Emporia teams will get at least one more home game.
The girls (16-3) received the No. 3 seed and will host No. 14 Newton at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. They would host the winner of No. 6 Maize South vs. No. 11 Salina South on Friday, March 3 if they win.
The boys (14-5) will be the No. 6 seed and host No. 11 Bishop Carroll at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. They would play the winner of No. 3 Andover vs. No. 14 Goddard on Saturday if they win, with the game being played at the highest remaining seed (at Andover, vs. Goddard).
Senior night activities have been rescheduled for after Tuesday night’s girls game.
