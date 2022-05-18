The Emporia City Commission upheld a decision to deny an application for rezoning of the Plumb house property located at 224 E. Sixth Ave., Wednesday morning.
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission initially denied the application made by Eli Fowler to rezone from high density residential to general commercial on April 19. At a public hearing held March 15, Fowler said rezoning was necessary to facilitate his proposed use of the house, which included apartments in the main residential structure and storage units located in the carriage house.
Planning and zoning administrator Justin Givens said the commission would need a supermajority to overturn the denial, but Mayor Becky Smith and Commissioner Susan Brinkman indicated early opposition.
Smith pointed out that Fowler's bid had not yet been accepted and other offers were on the table. She asked what would happen if the city did overturn the denial and then another bidder came in only wanting to use the house for residential purposes. Givens said the city would need to change the zoning classifications again.
"I feel like we're almost putting the cart before the horse with this one," she said.
Commissioner Eren Harter said it was his assumption that the Plumb Place Board of Directors would take the best offer. Givens said some buyers won't buy until they know they can use the property the way they want to use it.
Brinkman was weary of getting into the habit of overruling the city's oversight boards.
Sauder added that in his opinion as a real estate professional, the handling of the property had been "incredibly subpar from the get-go," though that had no bearing on what the city would vote on Wednesday.
"It's unfortunate that that business has muddied the water on what we're trying to do," he said.
The commission also accepted several proposals for other properties in Emporia. A property at 1116 Constitution St. will be used as part of Kwik Shop's planned expansion. The gas station is located at 105 W. 12th Ave.
Another property, located at 1104 Burns St., was approved for development of a duplex. The current property is in disrepair.
The commission also accepted a request to issue a Conditional Use Permit for a child care center located at 1022 Grand St. The home is currently used for an at-home daycare and the transition will allow the daycare provider to keep up to 24 children, rather than the 12 currently allowed.
Givens said the building would continue to look like a residential structure from the outside, though the inside would be renovated. The day care center must provide more parking and hire additional staff to accommodate the larger class size.
The commission also:
Appointed Jermy Hinkle to serve on the Community Housing Board/Land Bank.
Approved a change order for the Sixth Ave. watermain project to offer an incentive to speed along construction. City engineer Jim Ubert said the city would introduce a $1,000/day incentive to have construction complete by June 17.
Rescheduled city commission meetings to 11 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday in June and July.
Approved an memorandum of understanding for another year with Birds Rider for the use of scooters in the city.
Approved the city commission's strategic goals.
