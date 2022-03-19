Ten participants sat two to a table in the Lyon County Extension Office garage Wednesday evening as Lyon County Horticulture and Community Development Extension Agent Travis Carmichael explained how a hypertufa mix is assembled for the first in a series of Grow Your Garden workshops presented by Lyon County Extension Master Gardeners.
The workshop series is designed to bring plant-related activities to people who want to increase their knowledge about gardening or those who just enjoy working with plants. Extension Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who assist K-State Research and Extension — Lyon County with horticultural outreach.
Hypertufa mimics a naturally occurring form of limestone, called tufa. Both the slowly precipitated limestone rock and the manufactured hypertufa are quite porous, making them ideal for growing plants.
“The key,” Carmichael said, “is to keep it on the dry side.” He was referring to the mixture of Portland cement, peat and perlite that he and Lyon County Master Gardeners Sam Carr and Ruth Wise were stirring up in a large wheelbarrow.
Molds for either small bird baths or large pots were chosen by workshop participants, which were then lined with painter’s cloth. “Those wrinkles give character to your project,” Ruth Wise told the group as they struggled to smooth the material inside the molds.
Randi McBeth of Cottonwood Falls attended with her husband Tom McBeth.
“I’ve heard of it before,” she noted. “Tom’s in the Master Gardeners.”
Danica Case convinced co-workers Andrea Elwood, Connie Geiger and Andrea Markowitz to sign up for the workshop with her for a girls’ night out.
“It’s a lot more therapeutic than I thought it would be,” remarked Markowitz.
Once the pots and bird baths were satisfactorily formed in the molds, the project pieces will remain at the Extension Service garage to dry for a week.
“When you pick them up next week,” Carmichael advised, “keep your pots in the garage for a month to get fully cured.”
It won’t be long until some cheerfully made hypertufa creations make an appearance in gardens all around town.
Lyon County Master Gardeners 2022 Grow Your Garden Series Workshops include Growing and Using Culinary Herbs on April 20, Fun with Terrariums on June 15, Exhibiting Flowers and Vegetables at the County Fair on July 20, Dividing Perennials on Sept. 21, Becoming a Houseplant Parent on Oct. 19 and Seasonal Centerpieces on Nov. 16.
Learn more at www.lyon.ksu.edu. Payment of $20 for each class will be collected at the beginning of each workshop. For more information about the workshops and to register, contact Carmichael at 620-341-3220 or stop by the Extension Office at 2632 W. US Hwy 50.
