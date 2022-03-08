LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Buses carried civilians out of one embattled Ukrainian city Tuesday and supplies toward another, as officials tried to move people away from a Russian onslaught and ease the dire humanitarian situation for those still stuck. But reports of renewed Russian attacks in one area threatened to again derail those efforts.
On the 13th day of the invasion, Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II grew even more severe, with U.N. officials reporting that 2 million people have now fled Ukraine.
Demands for ways to safety evacuate civilians have surged along with intensifying shelling by Russian forces, who have made significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions. Efforts to put in place cease-fires along humanitarian corridors have repeatedly failed amid Russian shelling.
Since the invasion began, more than 400 civilian deaths have been recorded by the U.N. human rights office, which said the true number is much higher. In addition to humanitarian disaster unfolding in Ukraine, the fighting has sent energy prices surging worldwide and stocks plummeting, and threatened the food supply and livelihoods of people around the globe who rely on crops farmed in the fertile Black Sea region.
Western countries have decried the invasion and sought to support Ukraine with weapons — and punish Vladimir Putin's Russia with sanctions. The measures have dealt a blow to the Russian economy, as companies pull out of or sharply curtail their business there. In a further sign of the country's economic isolation, Shell announced Tuesday it would stop buying oil and natural gas from it.
On Tuesday, a convoy of buses packed with people moved along a snowy road from the northeastern city of Sumy, according to video from the Ukrainian communications agency. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said they were headed southwest to the Ukrainian city of Poltava, and included students from India and China.
Meanwhile, buses emblazoned with red cross symbols carrying water, basic food staples, and medicines moved toward the besieged southern port of Mariupol, scene of some of the worst desperation of the war. Vereshchuk said the vehicles would then ferry civilians out of the city.
But soon after officials announced that buses were en route, the Ukrainian president’s office said it had been informed of shelling on the escape route. It is unclear whether the supply convoy made it to Mariupol — or whether civilians will freely board the buses if the shelling continues.
The mayor also cast doubt on the evacuations, telling the BBC that Russian forces continued to bombard area where people were trying to gather. He said some roads were blocked, others were mined.
“This morning the situation did not change,’’ Orlov told the BBC. “So we still have ... a city in blockade.’’
The situation was growing more and more untenable in the city, which is without water, heat, sanitary systems or phones. Russia on Monday destroyed the natural gas supply.
The battle for Mariupol is crucial because its capture could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. An estimated 200,000 people — nearly half the population of 430,000 — hope to flee.
Vereshchuk, the deputy prime minister, said Ukraine was also making arrangements to get people out of the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, although it was not clear if that would be along one of the five official corridors the Russians promised.
There were few signs, in fact, those routes were actually being used, beyond the evacuation from Sumy.
