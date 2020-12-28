Dean and Diane Gladow, of Emporia, have enjoyed genealogy for years, researching their family histories and discovering their roots. Through their efforts, they have literally unburied a long forgotten cemetery in rural Kentucky, which serves as the final resting place for the pioneer Crume family, who were connected to the Abraham Lincoln family.
Diane Gladow is a descendent of the Crume family. She and her husband began their efforts to locate the cemetery of the Crume family in the Spring of 2009, the year of President Abraham Lincoln’s 200th birthday celebration. They researched old family land maps and called in John Lay, a Lincoln researcher, for assistance. They also located a grave dowser, Henry Morrison, who went to an area of interest in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.
“The grave dowser found 13 graves, made up of men and women with one little boy,” Diane Gladow said. “That fit the family as we knew the family.”
The cemetery, located on private property sits in the middle of a field. In the Fall of 2009, the Gladows traveled to Kentucky themselves to view the cemetery site. It was a cold and rainy day as the couple trudged through tall corn fields to the overgrown site. During the visit the graves were dowsed again, eliciting the same response. The couple then spent their time clearing the graves, marking them properly and noting all the GPS coordinates. As the Gladows cleared the area they come across five stones, including two which they were certain were headstones
Dean and Diane Gladow make quite the genealogy team. Diane loves to research and write about their findings. She details the history of the Crume Family in a book, "A Journey of Voices, Stewards of the Land," which can be purchased at https://www.amazon.com/Journey-Voices-Stewards-Land/dp/1621370755. Dean describes his role as driver, map maker and general handyman for Diane. They each perform their own roles but their teamwork has inspired the kind of momentum needed to take on such a large historical project.
In 2009, when the Gladows first found the cemetery they had no idea it would span years of work. Finding the cemetery was just one hurdle. Once it was found, the couple knew it would require a great deal of effort to preserve it so it would not be buried and forgotten once again.
“We brought the pictures back and started working on them on the computer,” Diane Gladow said. S we changed the contrast that’s when the letters began to appear, RC, RC Jr and ML. We believe those are Ralph Crume, Ralph Crume Junior, and Mary Lincoln Crume.”
Mary Lincoln Crume was an aunt of Abraham Lincoln. This fact brought additional attention to the cemetery from Lincoln researchers. In 2019, Gil and Jo-Ann Myers, also descendents of Ralph Crume, Sr. became interested in the Crume Cemetery and Mary Lincoln Crume. After they had visited the Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Ill, they contacted the Gladows about becoming involved in the efforts to preserve the cemetery.
“They created a low wall to surround and protect the cemetery, cleaned it of brush and tree stumps again and gained support for the cemetery from the Friends of the Holt Home organization and other interested groups and individuals,” Diane Gladow said.
The Gladows and the Myers commissioned an informative permanent sign for the cemetery with details some of the history embodied by the people buried there. The sign and cemetery were officially rededicated in a ceremony on Nov. 21 of this year. While the Gladows weren’t able to be at the ceremony in person they still feel a strong connection to the site and a sense of relief in knowing it will be preserved.
“Whenever I’m in a cemetery, researching my relatives, I feel a connection to them, a kinship,” Diane Gladow said. “And we should all feel that way. It is a part of our history, it is in our bones and blood. That kinship comes to life.”
Work will continue at the cemetery and the Gladows will continue their genealogy efforts. Diane enjoys bringing history to life far too much to stop now. There are still stories left to be told.
“Genealogy can be dry and boring but if you like history and like learning about what happened to the family over many generations of time you are in for an adventure,” Diane Gladow said. “Genealogy provides that adventure. You are living history right now.”
