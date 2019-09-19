There was once a time traveler. His name is not important. For unknown reasons he traveled through time, back to Emporia.
He had always wanted to get to be a certified teacher, and what better place than Emporia to do so? (Certified teachers went to class for much less than the four years for a Bachelor’s degree.)
Upon his time travel to Emporia, he was amazed by all the new stuff, but he was most surprised at the “college” in Emporia.
Upon him stepping onto the campus, he thought that he had entered a King’s property. The opulence was staggering for what a “proletariat” school shrived to be in his time. When he asked what prompted this; he was told that schools just had to “keep up with the Joneses.”
Glistening buildings that even had fabric wall-to-wall on many hall and room floors. He was amazed, because where he came from, no one would be able to afford the initial investment. Plus the fact that such carpet would certainly have to be replaced every six to 10 years. He was amazed at the waste.
When he walked through the halls, he found something called television everywhere he looked. He could hardly take himself away from watching it. But the amazing thing was that, in many cases, no one was watching most of them.
He did think that air conditioning was great, but he had no concept of its expense. He really didn’t want to bring up the expense because it sure felt good. It felt so good that air conditioning in what were almost empty buildings during the summer should be kept on the QT. He found out that all the vacant buildings during the summer was due to the demise of students needing to return to summer school. Even the parking lots were mostly empty in summer, but don’t tell anyone to combine departments and shut off A/C where not needed, because it just felt so good.
He was amazed at the concept of parking lots too, but the good point was that there was way less horse manure to remove.
He loved the idea that the campus was sure a lot more accessible than the Normal School that he remembered. He thought that elevators everywhere was a grand idea. From what he heard, guys by the names of President King and President Visser were way ahead of the world in doing this outstanding accommodation. This was a great draw to those who needed such accommodations. But wait, he found out that the whole country now had to make such accommodations, which was good; but that the Normal School (ESU) got no relief from new regulations, nor any compensation for its previous expenses.
Next, the time traveler spent a bit of time in the area of sports. His world had far less emphasis on sports. He was amazed that basketball games scored more than 30 points for both sides.
What amazed him most was that some directors and/or coaches made a bigger salary than their school’s President, or even that of the U.S. President. Yet, the players were paid nothing but a scholarship that barely covered expenses.
His full intention was to get a campus job which would cover a large portion of his expenses. After all, the Normal School was set up to allow the working class to afford an education. How he was distressed at what he found to be the tuition. He could not believe that it was above $97 per semester (actually a little high for him, as this was the tuition in 1968 at KSTC).
He knew that inflation can take a toll on inflation, but he was not surprised to hear that higher education tuition inflation outpaced all other inflation in the U.S. Higher Education’s expenses had grown by a factor of 3.64 times faster than the nation’s inflation.
He read that a Stanford tuition in 1972 was $2,850 and that today it’s $62,000. If tuition had followed national inflation, it should have been around $17,000.
Then, he thought that this might all work out because his goal was to become a certified teacher. He could start teaching after taking about a year of coursework. Then he would just come back every summer to get his Bachelors. After all, he had great certified teachers. RNs and CPAs and other professionals were very well-trained after taking only the courses in their field. Then they could stand their exams to go into their receptive professions.
He recalled that at one time no one could tell when the summer school began and the spring semester ended due to all the returning summer school students to the Normal School (aka: KSTC).
He, of course, needed a place to stay. He understood that a month’s room and board in the dormitory was once about $100 a month.
Then the rug was pulled out from under him. (After seeing fields of wall to wall carpet, the thought of rugs was quite distressing.)
He was told that there were no programs now that required only a year’s education. He was told the tuition, room and board and he was floored.
Oh, but he could take out a loan he was told. He discovered that upon leaving, many graduates had a $50,000 to $100,000 debt. But why worry, he was told, because one’s debt obligation was lower at ESU?
This was the last straw. He longed to go back to Normal. He could not imagine becoming an indentured servant to the institutions if he stayed. How was this different than where he came from when folks never really got ahead of working for “the company store?”
It just didn’t appear that saving a buck was any priority to the various institutions. Everywhere he looked, folks were on the take for more money. Nowhere did folks talk about the money saved or that they had cut tuition or costs. He wondered if anyone had “any skin in the game?”
The answer was in their history. All they had to do was return to Normal. (China’s model depends on the Normal system. To their credit they have built the largest middle class in the world in just a few decades. They mimic the success that America found in the Normal School model.)
PS: One of the impacts of this is an ever-decreasing residential student body. I fear that this trend will continue this year at ESU and hereafter unless some return to Normal is achieved.
