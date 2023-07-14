Emporia High School athlete and graduate Bobby Trujillo will be playing in the 50th edition of the Shrine Bowl this Saturday.
Trujillo will be repping the East All-Stars in the game, held this year at Lewis Field Stadium on the campus of Fort Hays State University.
The Spartan linebacker/running back caught the attention of the Blue Valley Northwest head coach — head coach of the East All-Stars — who had watched film of him.
“He asked me to be a part of his team, and I was really excited,” Trujillo said. “And I was really excited to tell my parents and my family about it. So I think it will be a really good experience.”
Proceeds from the all-seniors contest benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children, raising $3.7 million since 1974. Last year former Olpe player Ted Skalsky represented Emporia area schools.
Trujillo, the 44th Emporia player selected for a Shrine Bowl team, impressed the Blue Valley Northwest skipper.
“He was like, ‘I’ve watched all your film, and I think you’d be a good part of this team, and I want you to be on the team.’ And I was like, ‘Ok, coach, I’ll be a part of it.’”
Trujillo garnered 1st-Team All-Centennial League honors last season at linebacker and 2nd-team at running back. He recorded a nine-touchdown game against Highland Park in the 2022 playoffs and logged s 20-tackle game against them in his junior year.
The 6-foot-1/210-pound baller isn’t the only member of the Trujillo family to play in the bowl game. His father, Robert, suited up for the East All-Stars in 1992 after finishing his high school career at Emporia High School.
“Just knowing him and me are now Shrine Bowl alums, it means a lot to me,” Bobby said. “So that’s why I’m going to put 120% effort every day on the field this whole week, and on Saturday. …he was really happy, actually. I think he was surprised too, because obviously, I didn’t get picked, but they called me later on and told me. So we were both kind of surprised.”
Trujillo said the Shrine Bowl opportunity isn’t just about him and enjoying the moment. He wants to show out for his family and meet the kids.
“I just want to go out there and just make some plays, have some fun, play on a real good team. And then just put on for my family. They’re all going, so it should be a good experience for them. Not only me but them as well. …I think it’ll be a really good experience just to see like some of the Shriner kids as well. It’s not just about the game. It’s about the kids too. …just talking to some of the kids and their parents, just getting to know them.”
Shrine Bowl notes — Madison’s talented athlete Bryson Turner was noticeably missing from the roster. Canton-Galva’s Jett Vincent was selected for the West All-Stars. Vincent was only one of three eight-man players chosen overall. The others are Isaac Detweiler of Axtell and Braxton Lafferty of Little River.
Some notable Shrine Bowl NFL alumni include Cody Whitehair (Abilene/Chicago Bears), Barry Sanders (Wichita North), Paul Coffman (Chase), Jordy Nelson (Riley County), Terence Newman (Salina Central) and Mark Simoneau (Smith Center).
