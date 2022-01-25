Could parts of Chase County see something Tuesday that Lyon County does not?
That thing is called snow. And the National Weather Service indicates it's possible.
A hazardous weather advisory issued early Tuesday includes Chase and Greenwood Counties in a fringe area where “accumulations will drop off rapidly” - perhaps to zero.
Hutchinson and Great Bend could have one to three inches of snow. But east of Interstate 135, “only trace amounts or no snow at all is expected,” the advisory said.
By the time the storm system reaches Emporia, the storehouse of snow should be empty. Clouds will increase during the day, but nothing will fall from them.
The only difference will be in temperature. After a Monday high of 60 degrees, it should drop to 10 degrees overnight.
A daytime bounce-back is expected after that, with highs of 35 Wednesday building to 53 for Kansas Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.