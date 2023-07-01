Emporia’s Megan Hilbish can say something that not many people can: she is a national champion.

Hilbish competed at the USA Shooting National Championships in Elk River, Minnesota at the end of May, where she took first in the 300-meter rifle in women’s prone and three-position free rifle and placed second out of all men and women in standard rifle. (She finished second to Tim Sherry, a US Army Marksmanship Unit shooter who finished third in the world last year.)

