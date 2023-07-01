Emporia’s Megan Hilbish can say something that not many people can: she is a national champion.
Hilbish competed at the USA Shooting National Championships in Elk River, Minnesota at the end of May, where she took first in the 300-meter rifle in women’s prone and three-position free rifle and placed second out of all men and women in standard rifle. (She finished second to Tim Sherry, a US Army Marksmanship Unit shooter who finished third in the world last year.)
Hilbish was born and raised in Emporia, growing up on a farm just northeast of town. She was introduced to shooting from an early age, going hunting with her father before starting the Lyon County 4H shooting sports program when she was seven.
She shot at the National Junior Olympics while in high school and was recruited to go to Ohio State University for rifle shooting. She stayed in Columbus for a year before suffering a concussion and moved back home to recover. Hilbish then attended Emporia State and competed individually at the club level. She was a National Intercollegiate Rifle Champion amongst club teams her senior year.
Hilbish started shooting at high-power competitions about three years ago and was named a distinguished rifleman, which is earned by winning competitions, in less than two years. She credited the basic fundamentals of shooting she learned early on with her fast rise and also likes to give back by volunteering her time as a coach at the place her journey started.
“I truly think all of these competitions that I do myself help me be a better coach and person,” Hilbish said. “I always try to learn from past mistakes and make the next shot better, and I try to instill that into the 4H kids that I coach.”
300-meter shooting is actually new to Hilbish. It was brought to her attention a year ago by one of the ladies who was going to Egypt for the World Championships last year, and she thought Hilbish would be able to help the team. She compared it to another style of shooting she was used to.
“It’s like small-bore rifle shooting, but you’re shooting with a bolt-action centerfire rifle 300 meters away outdoors with a shooting suit and boots,” Hilbish said. “There are three positions: prone, standing and kneeling. All are slow-fire, which means you shoot one at a time and have to load each round. The target is tough and the scoring range is pretty small compared to what we normally shoot in other matches, but I’m used to that from shooting the small-bore rifle.”
With her two first-place and runner-up finishes, Hilbish will now head to the International Shooting Sports Federation World Championships with Team USA, which takes place the last two weeks of August in Baku, Azerbaijan. The top three finishers in each event at nationals qualified.
Since 300-meter shooting is no longer an Olympic sport, Hilbish and her teammates will have to pay for their expenses independently. She is hoping to raise $6,000 before August and would be happy to do something to help a business in exchange for their support.
“If any business or company wants to help support me, I would love to do something to help them out,” Hilbish said. “I would be willing to promote their business on social media or put sponsors on the back of my shooting coat or shirt. Donations or sponsorships of any kind help. I will also be selling hats, cozies and t-shirts soon on my website, where people can also give donations.”
People can follow Hilbish on social media under the user name 10xchick, which is a brand she coined for herself referencing the very center of a shooting target, which is called the 10x ring. Her website is https://10xchick.com.
This will be her first international competition, and Hilbish hopes to meet up with at least one of her teammates at some point to train together before departing.
“Right now, I am fine-tuning a training plan before August to make sure everything is covered,” HIlbish said. “I am currently focused on reloading ammunition. I hope to have all of my ammo loaded within the next few weeks so I can spend the rest of the time practicing. I will have to ship some of it out early as we can only take so much with us on the plane. Other than that, I will be just fine-tuning my equipment and competing in other local matches.”
This will be a dream come true for Hilbish, who is excited to represent both her country and Emporia.
“I’ll be there to represent the United States, but also Emporia, Kansas,” Hilbish said. “This puts into perspective all the years of literal blood, sweat and tears through all the matches I’ve done since I was seven. It makes all of that worthwhile in my eyes and it’s still sinking in that I’m going to be going overseas to represent my country and my hometown.”
