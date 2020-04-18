Benjamin Franklin, on behalf of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, once wrote, “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
Recently, our governor, Mrs. Laura Kelly, attempted to ban religious institutions from meeting with 10 or more people. The cause for this attempted ban is the COVID-19 virus that has made its way over from Wuhan, China. Gov. Kelly has stated she added religious institutions to the gathering ban in order to prevent people from catching the virus and, by extension, saved the lives of her constituents.
The idea behind this — preventing Kansans from catching COVID-19 — is laudable. I would go so far as to say that not a single Kansan would ever want a fellow resident to catch this disease. However, behind this action lies a dangerous idea, which Mr. Franklin warned us about more than two centuries ago: the idea of giving up rights to gain temporary safety.
Gov. Kelly instituted this rule to keep Kansans safe; the cost to us would be to temporarily lose our Freedom of Religion.
Our Founding Fathers recognized that we have rights bestowed upon us by God, and that no government, state or federal, has the ability to restrict or hinder these rights. Freedom of Religion was held in such high regard that the founders included it in the First Amendment. The end of the First Amendment plays an important role in this conversation: “Shall not be infringed.”
According to Webster’s 1828 Dictionary, the definition of “infringed” at the time was “Broken; violated; transgresses.” The founders were explicit in their wording with the Constitution and the Bill of Rights; under no circumstance does the government, state or federal, have the ability to violate our Freedom of Religion. The Kansas Constitution also guarantees our Right to Freedom of Religion, echoing the US Constitution by finishing with the phrase, “Shall not be infringed.”
Theophilius Parsons said it well, “No power was given to Congress to infringe on any one of the natural rights of the people.”
This shows the overall theme of our founding documents. Our rights cannot be violated by any government.
Unfortunately, the executive order issued by Gov. Kelly would have infringed upon the right of my fellow Kansans to pursue their Freedom of Religion, as was expected of us by our founders. If Kansans are, by order of law, not allowed to worship God as their conscience dictates, then that executive order, or law, must be null and voided according to the State and Federal Constitution.
This past week, Republicans in Kansas were bold enough to overturn an executive order that violated our right to worship God as our conscience dictates. This was not politically motivated, as it protected the rights of both conservatives and liberals across the state. Thomas Paine would have been proud, as he once said that, “He that would make his own liberty secure must guard even his enemy from oppression.”
As we know, the Kansas Supreme Court has sided with Gov. Kelly, so the order has been reinstated. Once again, the unconstitutional order has been foisted upon Kansans.
I put forth a simple question: Is it worth it to give up one of our rights, even temporarily, to gain a sliver of safety? The answer is a resounding no.
Instead of just offering criticism, though, I would offer a better solution than that of Gov. Kelly. I humbly suggest that we, as citizens, come together to take care of each other. Let the citizens exercise their liberty as the founders intended: as a choice, not a government mandate.
