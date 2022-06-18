After nine years as Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Emporia High School, Curtis Simons is retiring.
Simons started at Emporia High School in August 1993 as head wrestling and assistant volleyball coach. He coached at Emporia for 11 years before taking a position as the principal of Hartford High School in 2005 and was there for nine years before coming back to Emporia in 2014.
Originally from Scott City, Simons attended Garden City Community College and Fort Hays State University and wrestled at both schools. He started teaching and coaching in 1986 at Hoisington High School. After his third year, he went back to Fort Hays State for his Master’s in Educational Administration. He thought he’d like to become an athletic director at some point down the road.
“It was always in the back of my mind,” Simons said. “I’m a problem solver and I like to help people out. It’s been a good career. It’s hard to believe I’ve been a teacher for 18 years and an administrator for 18 years.
“After 36 years, I finally get to graduate.”
Simons’ experience as a wrestler helped him when he took the coaching position at Emporia. The Spartans finished top two in the state six years in a row under his guidance. They won state three times as a team and second four times and ranked 27th in the nation by USA Today in 2000.
Whether he knew it or not, coaching wrestling and volleyball were preparing him for becoming an athletic director down the line.
“I remember asking Paul Dorathy (superintendent at USD 252), ‘what do I need to do to be prepared to be an administrator,’ and he said, ‘you’re doing it,’” Simons said. “We used to get a lot of kids out for wrestling, up to 70 kids, and had four assistant coaches. You’re communicating with parents and managing three levels of the team (varsity, junior varsity, freshman/sophomore) and you have to coordinate things, like transportation, before the season starts.
“As an administrator, things that I learned as head wrestling and assistant volleyball coach, you do as many things as you can before the season starts and you get really busy.”
There’s a lot that goes into being an athletic director. One thing that is important for Emporia is hosting state-sponsored events. Simons is always looking for ways to improve.
“With our location and facilities, we host a lot of regional and state events and what I do after each event, I’m constantly trying to improve for next year and I write notes down,” Simons said. “There are like 12 pages of notes in my notebook of different things to do for like when we host a cross country meet, where you could have close to 1,000 runners. There’s just a lot of different things to do and you’ve got to prepare ahead of time and be organized or you’re going to be overwhelmed the day of.”
One thing that Simons noted he is proud of is encouraging kids to be three-sport athletes. In his first year, there were only three seniors that were three-sport athletes and two the following year. But the numbers went up from there and they had ten this year. Simons gives each senior a plaque with their picture and the group of seniors, and that is something they’ll be able to remember forever.
There are countless memories for Simons as he reflected back on his career. His three kids came through the Emporia school system and were all student-athletes in high school. (His daughter, Mikayla, went on to play volleyball at Emporia State.) But the top memory he has involved the boys bowling team.
“In 2016 when we won the state championship in boys bowling, that was awesome,” Simons said. “Braden Schuler bowled a 300 in the first game and the kids fed off that energy. It was awesome to witness that and anytime we win a state championship as a team, we have an all-school assembly and it was really cool to recognize that team.”
What’s really cool about a community like Emporia and being involved for as long as Simons has been the opportunity to watch the kids of the kids he coached.
“It’s really cool to watch kids mature and develop over the years,” Simons said. “I got to go to the first day of the state golf tournament down in Winfield and watch Brooks (Sauder). His dad was a state champion for me in wrestling his junior year. To be able to see the kids of the kids that you coached is a great feeling.”
Beau Welch will be taking over for Simons. Welch is familiar with Emporia High School as he has coached in the district for 21 years. He was the boys basketball head coach for 12 years, assistant girls basketball coach for nine years, and the head baseball coach for two years.
“It was just something that I felt for me was kind of the next step in my career path,” Welch said. “I thought it was a great opportunity for me and my family. It’s a chance to have an influence and make an impact on our school and just try to keep our school heading in the right direction.”
Simons is happy for Welch and is excited to see what he does.
“He understands the traditions and things that we have here at Emporia,” Simons said. “We’ve been meeting and talking about things. There’s going to be a learning curve there, but with him being familiar with the Emporia people, teachers, and coaches, that’ll give him a leg up.”
Welch had nothing but praise for Simons and hopes to lead in a similar way.
“He’s been so great for our school,” Welch said. “I can’t say enough about Curtis. He’s always supported me and our basketball team and he was always somebody that was there when I needed him. As far as me moving into that position, that’s something I strive to be as well. I want to be there for our coaches, our students, our athletes, and our staff and be somebody they can trust.”
While Simons may be retiring, he won’t be a stranger around Emporia High School. He plans on coming out and watching games as a fan. As for Welch, he’s excited for what’s to come.
“I really look forward to serving and working with our coaches and our student-athletes and trying to give them the best opportunities that we can,” Welch said. “I feel like that’s the job and that’s one of the reasons I signed up for it. It’s something I think I’ll enjoy and I plan on working hard at. I’m excited to get started.”
