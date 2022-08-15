Storm risk map - 8.15.22

Emporia is an area where general showers are expected Monday afternoon. A marginal risk for severe weather is to the north.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

Did your back-to-school shopping list include an umbrella?

One could come in handy as Flint Hills Technical College opens the fall semester Monday, with Emporia and Chase County starting at mid-week.

