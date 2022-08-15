Did your back-to-school shopping list include an umbrella?
One could come in handy as Flint Hills Technical College opens the fall semester Monday, with Emporia and Chase County starting at mid-week.
The Storm Prediction Center put Emporia in an area where general showers are expected Monday evening. A marginal risk for severe storms exists north of Interstate 70.
A 40% chance for showers or thunderstorms is forecast throughout Tuesday. That will cool things off, with highs in the eighties.
Sunshine will then return Wednesday, with small chances for rain possible Thursday and Friday afternoon and evening.
This follows a weekend where the high temperature hit a record 103 degrees Sunday at Emporia Municipal Airport. That was 13 degrees above normal for mid-August. Cottonwood Falls hit 100.
Saturday's high of 102 in Emporia missed the record high by three degrees.
