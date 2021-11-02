Hispanic Heritage Month may be over, but the Lyon County History Center is looking to enhance its collection of photographs, artifacts and family histories.
Located at 711 Commercial St., the history center offers a small collection of oral histories. Some were collected in 2016 as part of the “Las Colonias de Emporia: Stories from the Latino Community” project. Others were already housed in the archives from a previous oral history project.
“That’s truly what we want to do is enhance our collection,” said deputy director Lisa Soller. “It’s a small collection. We did an exhibit five years ago in the old location right before we moved and we didn’t have anything.”
In the course of preparing for that exhibit, Soller said the museum and archives were able to collect stories and photographs. Today, the history center features a permanent display dedicated to local Latino history.
“We were able to build up a small photo collection from those photos we used for the exhibit, we were able to bring in some oral histories,” she said. “We already had some oral histories from 25-30 years ago and, quite truthfully, that kind of surprised me that we did.”
Soller considers the current exhibit a “great first step” but believes the museum can do more to celebrate the local culture.
“To help us tell the story, we need artifacts,” she said. “We have some great photos that we were able to acquire with the ‘Las Colonias’ project but we still need artifacts. We need those items that are tangible. We’d love to have more photos, we’d love to have more stories.”
Soller said it’s important to keep taking those stories because it helps compare how people experience the community generations apart.
“You look at people who have come here to work for the meatpacking industry and compare it to those who came 110 years ago because of the railroad,” she said. “What have those experiences been?”
Those interested in donating items, photographs or participating in oral histories can call the history center at 620-340-6310 or email lchscurator@gmail.com for more information.
