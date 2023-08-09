ESU FB practice

The Emporia State football team runs drills at practice on Aug. 8.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia State football team is back at Welch Stadium this week for training camp, and the team is happy to be back on the gridiron.

“We’re real excited to get going,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “The summer goes by really fast and it feels like we’re on our fifth day, but we’re only on our second. I think part of that is all the stuff we have to do with our players off the field. But we have a good group and we’re definitely excited about being out here and getting going.”

