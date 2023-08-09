The Emporia State football team is back at Welch Stadium this week for training camp, and the team is happy to be back on the gridiron.
“We’re real excited to get going,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “The summer goes by really fast and it feels like we’re on our fifth day, but we’re only on our second. I think part of that is all the stuff we have to do with our players off the field. But we have a good group and we’re definitely excited about being out here and getting going.”
The Hornets finished last season with a 9-3 record and a Live United Bowl victory. Much of that success came from the passing attack, with quarterback Braden Gleason returning after leading the MIAA in passing yards (3,393) and touchdowns (30).
But he will have just two returning starting receivers in redshirt junior Jaylen Varner and senior Tyler Kahmann. While both hauled in a team-leading nine touchdowns last season, the team did have eight receivers with at least one reception of 10 yards and six with at least one of 30 yards.
With the up-tempo offense the Hornets run, it is going to take more than those two if the offense is going to reach its full potential. Higgins is hopeful to have some other players step up this season, with redshirt junior Zion Jones being one of them getting first-team reps early in camp.
“Zion knows the shoes that he has to fill are big,” Higgins said. “We lost Corey Thomas and veteran guys like Wil Amos and Dexton Swinehart, so we’re not just going to need Zion to step up, but we’re going to need some other guys to step up too.”
Jones has been at Emporia State since 2020, and he’s been patient about getting his opportunity. He is looking forward to taking full advantage of it.
“I’ve been waiting for my turn to step up and play a major role in the offense,” Jones said. “I feel like I have that opportunity this year and I’m really excited to be out here with these guys, be a sponge and learn from them.”
Thomas led the Hornets a season ago in both receptions (52) and yards (722). Jones said he learned how mature he needs to be at the college level from him.
“The biggest thing that I learned from guys like Corey is just the maturity level of college football,” Jones said. “It’s a long season and it takes a lot physically and mentally to get through it, so he really helped me to be prepared for that.”
Wide receivers coach Tyler Harris said he has seen glimpses of greatness from Jones, but it comes down to consistency.
“For Zion, it comes down to consistency,” Harris said. “He would look like an All-MIAA First-Teamer for a rep. Then the next rep, you would be pulling your hair out because you didn’t know what he was doing. He’s looked fantastic so far and at the same time, he’s been thrusted into a leadership role that he maybe doesn’t realize, because all eyes are on him while getting reps with the starters.”
Harris said the coaching staff is using the time in camp to see how the younger guys learn and what tools they will need to improve.
“We just need to provide them with the tools to get the job done,” Harris said. “There’s a lot of different ways to hammer in a nail, so we try to give them different tools to show them how we can get each guy to where he needs to be.”
Kahmann said the entire wide receiver group is hungry and he is excited to see what guys will step up behind him and Varner.
“Obviously having Braden back helps us a lot,” Kahmann said. “But I think our group is really hungry. Me and Jalen are really the only guys who have played a lot of minutes, but Zion’s hungry and some other guys have been waiting for their time and I think they’re ready to show what they got.”
Higgins credited Gleason and the veteran receivers with working with the younger guys over the summer when they aren’t allowed to be around the coaching staff. He tries to put his veteran guys in situations where they are forced to be leaders, as he feels that helps them grow both on and off the field.
“For us, it’s always trying to put those guys in situations where they have to lead,” Higgins said. “We do some things in the spring where they’re in charge of a group of players and they have the responsibilities to make decisions. They also have to do community service as a group and those veteran guys basically lead that unit. The message we try to get across to them is getting better each day and putting them in situations where they have to be vocal and have to lead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.