The Emporia High School football team’s season came to an end in a 56-20 loss to Blue Valley Southwest in the Class 5A regional round in Overland Park on Thursday night.

Trailing 14-0 with 4:44 to play in the second quarter, Jalyn King returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards for Emporia and on the second play of the drive, Fred Jackson scored from 28-yards out on a quarterback scramble to cut the deficit in half with 3:41 to play. But the Timberwolves were able to pull away with 28 answered points.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.