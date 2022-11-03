The Emporia High School football team’s season came to an end in a 56-20 loss to Blue Valley Southwest in the Class 5A regional round in Overland Park on Thursday night.
Trailing 14-0 with 4:44 to play in the second quarter, Jalyn King returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards for Emporia and on the second play of the drive, Fred Jackson scored from 28-yards out on a quarterback scramble to cut the deficit in half with 3:41 to play. But the Timberwolves were able to pull away with 28 answered points.
Emporia received the opening kickoff and turned the ball over with an interception on their opening drive. Blue Valley Southwest cashed in on the takeaway with a four-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead with 7:14 to play. Emporia moved the ball well on its next drive but Alex Allemang missed a 37-yard field goal with under two minutes to play.
With Blue Valley Southwest in the red zone early in the second quarter, King came up with an interception in the end zone to give Emporia the ball back. The Spartans were forced to punt, but Kyle Obermeyer was able to pin the Timberwolves inside the five-yard line. Blue Valley Southwest went just about the length of the field and scored on a two-yard touchdown run to extend its lead to 14-0 with 4:44 to play.
Blue Valley Southwest began its 28-0 scoring run with a 24-yard touchdown with 1:10 to play to take a 21-7 lead. Emporia quickly went three-and-out and a bad snap on the punt gave the Timberwolves the ball back on the 10-yard line with 31 seconds remaining. They scored on a touchdown pass on the first play of the drive to take a 28-7 lead into the half.
Blue Valley Southwest drove down the field to begin the second half and extended its lead on a two-yard touchdown run with 8:32 to play. Emporia was forced to punt on its first drive of the half and the Timberwolves responded with a 17-yard touchdown run to make it 42-7 with 2:52 to play.
Emporia got back on the scoreboard in the first play of the fourth quarter, as Bobby Trujillo found the end zone from three yards out and the Spartans failed to convert the two-point conversion to make it 42-13 with 11:57 to play. The Timberwolves answered with a 27-yard touchdown run to make it 49-13 with 9:12 remaining and extended the lead on a 25-yard interception return. Emporia scored one final time on a four-yard touchdown run from Jackson with 7:25 to play.
The Spartans end their season with a 2-8 record.
