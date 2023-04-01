The Emporia High School boys tennis and girls soccer teams were in action on Saturday.
The boys tennis team finished seventh at a home tournament. Mats Goerres finished 11th in singles, going 2-2 on the day.
“I started out pretty good and then I had a little drop-off,” Goerres said. “But I got back up and won the last match, so I’m pretty happy with how I ended today. It’s a lot more motivating to win your last match because now I can go into this week of practice with a good feeling.”
The doubles pair of Jake Simmons and Carlos Bautista finished 15th, going 0-3 on the day. There was a lot of tennis played over the last few days and head coach Saul Trujillo is glad with how his guys handled the experience.
“This was a really long week for our guys,” Trujillo said. “We had three tournaments and some tough competition here with a lot of big 6A and 5A schools. It was quite the experience this week.”
Emporia will be back in action when it travels to Newton on Thursday, April 6 for the Newton Invite beginning at 3 p.m.
The girls soccer team fell 1-0 to Wichita East in the seventh-place game of the Titan Classic in Wichita. The Lady Spartans (1-4) will return home on Monday, April 3 to take on Wichita Southeast at 6:15 p.m.
