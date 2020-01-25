At the risk of wrecking a few New Year’s Resolutions out there (we are sorry, but you’ll thank us later) The Gazette, along with Emporia Main Street, Muckenthalers and Flint Hills Beverage, is excited to bring the first-ever “Restaurant Month” to the Emporia area.
EmporiYUM, as it’s called, kicks off Feb. 1 and will run through the entire month; and we promise you’ll need every single week!
Emporia has some of the most eclectic and diverse eateries for a town our size and EmporiYUM is the best opportunity to support them … by EATING at them! From the most amazing steaks (of course!) to the best pho you can get without actually traveling out of the country, and everything in between, our little town is ripe with flavors from around the world.
Not that we need any more of an excuse than all that deliciousness to get out and eat during February, but we are sweetening the pot with a chance to win big at the end of the month! Pick up your EmporiYUM Passport (available at The Gazette and Emporia Main Street), take it with you when you eat at participating restaurants and get your restaurant pages stamped. The more stamps you get, the more times you are entered into the EmporiYUM Grand Prize drawing: a year of dining out … on US!
(See, we told you you’d thank us later.)
Participating restaurants are:
F 1801 at The Emporia Country Club (Serving not your mother’s Brussels sprouts!)
F Amanda’s Bakery and Cafe (Have you tried the cinnamon rolls? Like biting into a cloud full of sweetness!)
F Bruffs Sports Bar (Home of the Bleuger ... beef, bacon and blue cheese. What else does a person really need in life?)
F Chi Em Eats (Oh, those spring rolls!)
F Coach’s Bar and Grill (Hands down, the best chicken fingers in town!)
F Commercial Street Diner (For people who are serious about breakfast.)
F Do B’s (Imagine a half pound of beef, bacon, grilled onions, cheese, topped with Creole mustard. Oh, wait! You don’t have to imagine! It does exist … at Do B’s!)
F El Lorito (If you are in need of a bowl full of heaven, just order the cheese dip.)
F Harry & Lloyds (Pizza is amazing, but seriously, we go just to see Mike.)
F Ichiban (If you’ve never tried Hibachi, your taste buds haven’t lived.)
F Pho Ban Lao (Tiger wings, noodle bowls, Paad Thai … it’s legit!)
F Radius Brewing Co. (Did someone say “the most amazing steaks?”)
F Rolling Hills Cafe (From shrimp boils to the endless pie list, you won’t leave hungry.)
F Salsa Street (Burritos … how YOU like them!)
F Taco Express (Authentic, fresh, homemade …. what else can we say? It’s how Mexican is supposed to taste.)
Now you’re hungry, aren’t you?!
So, get your passport — and your appetite — ready to go. EmporiYUM is right around the corner! Check out emporiyumks.com for more information. #emporiyumks
New Year’s Resolutions are overrated anyway.
