On a farm in Strong City, Kan., a herd of almost 70 goats grazes on a pasture — doing their part to improve the environment.
Rex Rutledge of Beaumont, Kan., is the owner of an environmentally-friendly invasive weed and plant removal business, along with his herd of goats.
The business, Restoration Grazing, is part of the Goats on the Go network, a group of independent business owners using goats for targeted grazing, a method of weed and plant control that is beneficial for all involved.
“For one, you’re not using herbicides or chemicals which are just going to be better for your soil biology,” Rutledge said. “Microbes in the soil are going to have a chance to live instead of being sprayed with chemicals. You’re not using a big tractor to clear the land with a PTO on the back or something like that. The only emissions I have involved in this is bringing them here on my truck.”
“Grazing prairie is how it evolved,” he said. “You graze these plants and they are stimulated to grow deeper roots to absorb more nutrients to regrow. That’s a beneficial thing for the soil, the plants, everything. It’s kind of a functioning ecosystem.”
Rutledge started his business earlier this year after his fiancé got a job on a ranch in Beaumont.
“I wanted to work with animals,” Rutledge said. “Goats are pretty accessible and a lot cheaper to buy than cattle.”
He completed his first project in early June, with the farm in Strong City being his third project so far. To find him, customers have either heard about Rutledge through word of mouth or have found him through Goats on the Go.
“I’ll give them a call, and I like to explain to them how this all works, how I bring the goats out, how I contain them, everything I supply for the job, just get an idea if the goats are going to be right for them,” he said. “If we both agree that they are, I will schedule a site visit with them where I will come out to their property and just get a better view and feel for the land and just really make sure the goats are the right thing. It’s a rather expensive service and I don’t want anyone to be disappointed with the results that they see.”
While the service can be pricey, it’s still cheaper than more harmful alternatives, Rutledge said.
“I think it’s cheaper than conventional herbicides, pesticides. It’s expensive these days, especially this year with everything going on,” he said.
“And it’s more enjoyable,” he added. “These folks here would much rather see these goats peacefully doing what they do out there than a tractor driving with a big old boom sprayer.”
For a given job, Rutledge will build a paddock for the goats before letting them into the field to get to work.
“When they’re out on a project, I typically just come out and check on them every day, replenish their water, and make sure everyone is alive and healthy and they are all there,” he said. “It’s pretty easy sailing from there.”
The paddocks range from a quarter acre to an acre at a time, depending on the size of the project. Rutledge will then move the paddock around the property to clear all the areas the customer wants.
“Their fun. You sit down and watch them for an hour, you can tell they all have different personalities, tendencies, and they’ve got friends in the herd that they hang out with more than the others,” Rutledge said. “There’s a whole culture of stuff going on out there.”
It takes around three days for the goats to clear an acre, give or take a few days depending on the density of the brush.
“They definitely have a hierarchy of food they like to eat,” Rutledge said. “First they will start on the poison ivy or the buck brush, or in this case the sericea, and then move onto some of the less desirable forbs and broadleaf plants.”
“Lastly, they’ll start eating grass,” he added. “Whenever you see them start eating grass, it’s time to move them onto fresh feed.”
Rates for the service depend on the job, how far away it is from Beaumont, how easy a fencing job it is, and the acreage.
“With the Goats on the Go network we kind of have a range or a territory that I stay in,” Rutledge said. “It spans from Sedgwick County, Butler County, Elk County, and Greenwood County, but there’s currently no other affiliate in Chase County and I’m the closest one to this location, so I’m coming up here to do this job.”
Those interested in Restoration Grazing’s services can contact Rutledge at 850-543-4205 or find him on the Goats on the Go’s webpage, where you can also find other affiliates all around Kansas and the United States.
Rutledge will be at Pioneer Bluffs in Matfield Green on July 30 to give a talk at Clean Eating Kansas. He will be bringing some of his goats for attendees to observe and learn about their work in environmentally responsible weed and plant removal.
In the future, Rutledge hopes to grow the business even more, becoming a provider for those hoping to eat clean in Kansas.
“In the long term, with my goat business, I would like to be selling goats for meat, and not just the grazing service,” he said. “I like to think of it as, I’m turning people’s unwanted, nuisance weeds and plants into nutrient-rich meat, and that’s pretty cool, I think.”
