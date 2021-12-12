Carfuls of holiday cheer headed out for the 38th annual DeLane Toy Drive Saturday night, as houses along DeLane, Hillcrest and Arrowhead drives, Darlene Way and Diane Avenue were decked out for the holiday season.
Neighborhood resident and event organizer Marlo Walburn said 31 bags of toys and six new bicycles were collected for the Salvation Army. Another $812 was collected for SOS Inc.
"We didn't do as much as last year, but that's OK," she said. "We did raise more money this year."
Walburn said one woman donated around 24 toys all on her own.
"I wish I had gotten her name, but she made it her New Year's resolution to buy a gift every month for the toy drive," she said. "I think she actually ended up with two per month. That was so nice that she did that. We're all just so amazed by it."
Walburn said she's constantly amazed by the local community's generosity.
"I love our community," she said. "I think that when there are kids in the community or anybody else, they're always willing to step up."
New this year was the addition of some houses on Arrowhead Drive. Walburn said she's hopeful to bring the street back for the drive again next year.
"I did a drive-through [Saturday night] after the toy drive was done and it was so neat to be able to go through and then go over to Arrowhead," she said. "Not all the houses, but a lot of the houses had their white bags — their luminaries — up. That was really nice to see the houses all decorated."
Walburn said she's already looking ahead to next year's drive, which she is happy to organize again with the help of her family and neighbors.
"The neighbors are all great," she said. "I told them when they came over to volunteer, 'You guys did it for so many years. I can take it on for a few years.'"
