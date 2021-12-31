As the Emporia area prepared for the season's first winter storm Friday, officials appeared to do nothing out of the ordinary.
Lyon County Emergency Management Director Jarrod Fall advised in an email to check the National Weather Service briefings from Topeka on the storm. He did not disclose any specific steps that his office might take in response.
The Emporia Fire Department sometimes increases its staffing for severe weather. But it probably will not this weekend, because it's a holiday.
“A lot of us keep ice melt on the truck,” firefighter Colter Serig said Friday.
The first winter storm of a season can be the most challenging for drivers, because they haven't faced snow and ice in a long time. In Lyon County, there's been no snow since mid-February.
The Kansas Highway Patrol recommends preparing for the storm even before starting the engine. That means checking fluids, such as antifreeze and windshield washer, and keeping the gas tank more than half-full.
The KHP also suggests keeping a “survival kit” in your car. It should include an extra blanket or clothing, flashlights and a first aid kit. Jumper cables also should be stored – if not for yourself, then for your neighbor who might need help.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center advised Friday that the entire vehicle should be clean of snow and ice, so items don't fly into the path of other drivers.
Once you're on the road, “increase the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you,” a KHP fact sheet recommends.
Troopers suggest drivers accelerate and brake gently during winter weather, using a pumping motion for braking. Turns should be made slowly and gradually.
“If your car loses traction and begins to slide, steer into the swerve, or in the direction you want to go,” the KHP advises. “Anticipate a second skid in the opposite direction.”
Drivers who become stranded can contact the Highway Patrol by cell phone at *HP, or *KTA on the Kansas Turnpike.
Updated conditions of major roads across the state are posted at KanDrive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.