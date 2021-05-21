School may not be out for everyone just yet, but the volunteers behind Keep It a Safe Summer Taskforce made sure area children will have plenty to do in the warmer months.
The group held its annual event Thursday evening at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, adopting a drive-thru model to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. KISS Taskforce member and Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch said 1,000 bags were filled with goodies and information on safe, family-friendly activities in the community.
While normally KISS would be held at the fairgrounds as a large-scale community event, Koelsch said he was pleased with the turnout for the drive-thru version, noting the steady traffic through the fairgrounds was a good sign.
“It’s going really well, really smoothly,” he said. “I think it’s been successful. I’d rather we’d be out here seeing the kids and gathering and having fun, but this is an important thing. There’s a lot of good stuff in those bags.”
Bags included a Dynamic Discs putter stamped with the KISS logo, a healthy snack, books and a number of other goodies. Some bags even included prizes such as gift cards.
Corinne Patterson, KISS Taskforce member and 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent, said the discs were paid for by the Sadie Jones Trust.
“One of the great partnerships we have for KISS is the Sadie Jones Trust and that fund provides the free disc golf discs,” she said. “We’ve done bike helmets in the past and they also provided the healthy snack.”
KISS usually involves a cookout with hotdogs and chips, but Patterson knew that wasn’t going to be possible this year. Instead, they gave away the items needed for “pumpkin fluff” — vanilla pudding mix, canned pumpkin and graham crackers — and a recipe card on how to put it together.
“It’s a healthier addition to your pudding snack or dessert and that’s taught normally by our Nutrition Assistant Penny Smith,” Patterson said. “It’s really awesome to share that info and it’s all provided by the Sadie Jones Trust.”
Other funding will come from donations through the Emporia Community Foundation’s Emporia Area Match Day. KISS was selected as one of the 25 participating organizations for the 2021 Match Day event, and Patterson said donations from last year’s event were incredibly helpful.
“If you like what this does for the community, then think about KISS for Match Day,” she said. “We are just so grateful for that partnership with the Emporia Community Foundation.”
Koelsch credited the hard work of the volunteers for making KISS a successful endeavor each year.
“Everybody makes time to meet and make it happen,” he said. “Under normal circumstances, we’ve done it so many times that it just works out. This one took a lot more effort and lot more moving parts. It took a lot of hours to stuff the bags and then we had more stuff come in today.”
Patterson agreed.
“It took almost four hours to pack the bags,” she said. “This really is something that’s very unique to our community. ... No one else has something like this, and it really speaks volumes for Lyon County.”
Patterson said in speaking with other 4-H groups around the state, she’s learned that community buy-in to the event is really special. With various local businesses and organizations taking part in the event, she said it’s always a great show of community partnerships.
“It’s so great to have so many organizations that come and help during the evening,” she said. “If people want to get involved and help out in the community, join organizations like KISS. There are so many things you can help with to make the community even better. I think that’s why KISS continues to grow.”
Follow Keep It a Safe Summer on Facebook by liking the group’s page at https://www.facebook.com/Keep-It-A-Safe-Summer-KISS-106528724297129.
