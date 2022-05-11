An ailing eagle which was found on a roof in east Emporia may be able to fly free in two to three weeks.
“It’s responded to treatment well and is regaining weight,” Diane Johnson, Operation WildLife Director, said Wednesday.
The nonprofit in Leavenworth County has been caring for the eagle since it was discovered Thursday, March 17. A game warden with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks secured the bird, then passed it along to Operation WildLife.
“We have plans to move him into flight enclosure next week, to start rebuilding that flight muscle,” Johnson said. The enclosure is an outdoor area.
An exact release date for the eagle depends on how it handles the rebuilding process. If all goes well, that will take less than two weeks.
“Some birds are like people,” Johnson explained. “Some people have more motivation to get up and get going than others.”
Operation WildLife determined the bird had “acute lead poisoning,” which has become a health issue with large number of bald eagles across the country. But Johnson said a more publicized ailment is not an issue.
“They’ve had a couple of bald eagles in Kansas test positive for avian flu,” she said. Fear of that flu led the David Traylor Zoo to turn down the bird in March.
Johnson added that the avian flu in eagles has been traced to “eating the ducks and the geese that were carrying it. That’s what they do.”
Avian flu has led to massive culls at poultry farms across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports at least 7,546 birds have developed it across Kansas, with one commercial flock and five backyard flocks affected.
But Johnson said the number of avian flu cases now is declining, as migration season ends.
Operation WildLife offers rehabilitation and veterinary service to injured and abandoned wild animals. It operates on a donation basis.
