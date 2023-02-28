Emporia High School’s Darby Hauff, Brittany Mohling and Alison Brown signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers on Tuesday.
Hauff and Mohling will continue their bowling careers. Hauff will attend Baker University and Mohling will be going to Avila University in Kansas City, Mo.
“I’m really excited,” Hauff said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know more teammates and bowling at a higher level. I just tried bowling for fun at first and it turned into a way for me to go to college.”
“The excitement level is a 10/10 right now,” Mohling added. “This has been a goal of mine since I started when I was 12. I hoped to one day get to the level where I would be able to continue my education as well as bowling.”
Hauff will study exercise science at Baker while Mohling will focus on business administration at Avila. Both girls credited the tight-knit feel of their respective campuses as reasons for their decisions.
Head coach Amy Martin feels both will fit in well with their new teams and is glad to see them continue with bowling after high school.
“I’m glad they chose to continue it after high school,” Martin said. “It’s not an easy choice to make. There were some doubts along the way where they didn’t think they weren’t good enough, but this year has definitely convinced them that they are.”
Brown will swim at Nebraska-Kearney, where she will be studying medical laboratory science. She credited her decision to the campus feel and how the girls treated her when she visited.
“The school environment felt really open and it felt a lot like Emporia,” Brown said. “A lot of the girls I met on the team and the coach were super nice and welcoming when I came and watched.”
Head coach Jamie Dawson is excited for her and hopes some of her younger swimmers realize they can have similar opportunities in the future.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for her,” Dawson said. “I think it’s also great to have these other girls see where you can go if you put in the work and the effort, and Alison has done that.”
