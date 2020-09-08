“Reflections,” an open art exhibit inviting local artists to submit their self-portraits, was the featured attraction during the Emporia First Friday Art Walk, last week.
More than 40 artists were able to showcase their artwork.
“I knew I wanted to do a show with open entries and I decided to do a self-portrait show,” said Kaila Mock, owner of Trox Gallery and Gifts. “Because most artists already have a self-portrait.”
Mock wanted to provide artists with an opportunity to have their artwork in a professional gallery. Trox Gallery and Gifts specializes in helping artists showcasing and selling their work.
Despite the ongoing novel coronavirus, Mock tried to make submission as easy as possible. She was extremely happy to have 41 artists submit their portraits in the exhibit.
“I love them all,” she said.
She shared that her particular favorites were self-portraits that highlighted the artists’ external and physical flaws.
Dylan Kramer submitted his self-portrait. It’s the first public exhibit in which he has participated.
“COVID has definitely been a time for self reflection … I have been able to reflect on what I want to do in the future and in order to achieve that I need to be more open with my progress as an artist by sharing it with others,” said Kramer, a graphic design student at Emporia State University.
It was his first time submitting a piece to a gallery before, but the experience has made him excited to submit more pieces in the future.
“I submitted myself to the Reflections exhibit because I wanted to prove to myself that if I started somewhere, I would get momentum and courage to share my art with others in more exhibits in the future,” he said.
His self-portrait and submission signifies growth as a person to himself. He shared that he thinks it is important for everyone to acknowledge any art they create is great and a direct form of self expression that anyone can have a strong connection to.
Quiaunna Thomas visited the Art Walk for the first time on Friday, even though she has lived in Emporia for four years.
“I like it a lot more than I expected to,” said Thomas, freshman biology major at ESU. “I definitely haven’t been downtown that often and I got to see a bunch of things that I never knew existed.”
Thomas shared that a few of her favorite spots were: Maud’s Tattoo Company and seeing Destiny Joy Siegrist’s “Bath Series,” Gravel City Adventure and Supply Co. to watch how the ESU Printing Guild made shirts and Gravel City Roasters. She thought the peach mango smoothie from GCR was “amazing.”
She also enjoyed the Reflections exhibit at Trox Gallery and Gifts.
“I feel like they had a whole bunch of self-portraits for all people, not just based off of their race or anything,” Thomas said. “It did show flaws that people today try to change. The acne portrait was the one that stood out the most to me.”
She enjoyed seeing the different mediums, concepts and styles each artist used.
“Anybody that hasn’t gone to [the Art Walk] should definitely go because it’s a great experience,” she encouraged.
Mock plans to have another Reflections self-portrait exhibit next year and she hopes to have more artists submit their pieces to the gallery.
“Take a chance and submit your own,” Kramer said. “It’s very gratifying.”
Reflections is still open for people to view until Sept. 26 at Trox Gallery and Gifts at 729 Commercial St. The next EFF Art Walk will be from 5 - 9 p.m. Oct. 2.
More information can be found on its website at https://emporiafirstfriday.com or Facebook page @emporiafirstfriday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.