When Connie Lewis looks out her Emporia office window, she sees a “sore sight.” One that she fears could get much worse.
“It's a dangerous building,” she said. “We're all afraid it's going to fall over.”
Lewis's office is in what's left of the Hornets Pointe Apartment complex on Merchant Street. Five months after one building was destroyed by fire, several questions remain – not only about how the fire started, but how to remove the damage.
The Hornets Pointe fire erupted before dawn Sunday, December 12, 2021, injuring two firefighters. Now-retired Emporia Fire Chief Jack Taylor declared it an arson days later, without being more specific. The damaged building still stands but is considered a total loss.
An aide to new Fire Chief Brandon Beck said this week that he has nothing new to say about the investigation. The aide added that detectives no longer need the remains of the building to do their work.
The building now is surrounded by fencing. So the debris inside should be in the hands of the owner, Performance Property Group. But Lewis, the on-site property manager, said the removal process hasn't been easy.
“The city gave us a deadline of April 1 to have it torn down,” Lewis said this week.
But bad weather made it hard for contractors to come and prepare bids, she explained.
“We missed our deadline,” Lewis admitted. “So the city took over the demolition process.”
But then, a check of the damage found asbestos in the building's ventilation system. That discovery, combined with spring rains, sent the cost of the demolition work higher than the original tower.
“The bid went up from less than $200,000 to almost a million,” Lewis said, quoting city officials. “Our company does not have that kind of money.”
Lewis learned from Emporia officials that the city doesn't, either. Kory Krause with the Emporia Code Services office was reluctant to provide details about that.
“I've been informed by the insurance company to direct all my inquiries to a lawyer firm in Kansas City,” Krause said this week. “So apparently it's still under investigation.” He declined to name the law office.
“The insurance has not paid us a penny at this time,” Lewis added. Other than picture-taking, “nothing has been done. No one contacted us”
That insurance company, Krause said, is Kansas Farm Bureau. Its team told the Kansas Fire Marshal's Office in January that the fire left at least $3.3 million in damage.
Messages left with Farm Bureau offices for this story were not returned by our deadline.
The other Hornets Pointe Apartment building was unharmed by the fire. Lewis works there and people still live there.
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the Hornets Pointe fire. Anonymous tips can be left at 620-342-2273, through P3Tips.com online or by using the P3 app. .
“If anybody knows who may have started this fire, whether intentionally or unintentionally, please speak up,” Lewis said. “We really need to get this building down.”
