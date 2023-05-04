The United Way of the Flint Hills celebrated another successful year, raising over $430,000 for community partnerships throughout the past year.
In total, UWFH raised $435,189 through fundraising and community donations, the organization announced at its campaign celebration Wednesday at the Bowyer Building.
The money raised will go towards the organization’s 21 community partnerships, including Building Blocks Community Child Care Center, Camp Alexander, CASA of the 8th Judicial District, Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation, Communities in Schools of Mid-America, Corner House, Cradle to Career Literacy Center, Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness, East Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging, Emporia Child Care, Food for Students, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, Help House of Osage County, Housing and Credit Counseling Inc. Jayhawk Area Boy Scouts, Kansas Children’s Service League, Kansas Legal Services, LEAP! @ESU, Sacred Heart Child Care Center, SOS Inc. and The Salvation Army.
The organization has also been able to help serve over 29,000 people across its eight counties, which include Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee, and Woodson counties.
This year’s fundraising campaign co-chairs Lisa and Scott Hayes said their role in the successful year was an honor.
“I’m not sure either one of us would have been brave enough to do this ourselves but it was an incredible experience to be able to do this as a duo,” Scott Hayes said.
Lisa Hayes said the real thanks belong to Executive Director Mickey Edwards and Community Impact Manager Hannah Crowl, who inspired them to focus on the UWFH’s impact on community partners during their fundraising efforts.
Scott Hayes said it was especially important for them to help educate the community on the many services, programs and grants available through the UWFH.
“Many of which people aren’t aware of,” he added. “As proud as we are of the $435,189 invested in our communities over the last year, we feel that diversity of those programs and services is what can truly make our communities united.”
Edwards said the UWFH has a great group of people working together to support their community partners, which makes all the difference.
“There are hundreds of thousands of others in our community who join us in this fight, join us to help improve our community and that’s really the biggest thing that makes the Flint Hills a special place to live and that’s something I’m very appreciative of.”
The celebration also included the annual awards and naming of the 2023 fundraising chair. This year, LEAP! @ ESU was named the United Way Impact Award winner, local radio station KVOE was awarded the Spirit Award and UWFH board member Lynn Cunningham was named as the 2023 Campaign Drive Chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.