The Emporia Wastewater Treatment Plant has violated a federal permit by exceeding effluent limits on at least 106 days since late last year, federal records claim.
But Emporia’s Public Works Director disagrees with how the Environmental Protection Agency counts those days.
“The total... is not accurate,” Dean Grant said in an email to The Gazette this week.
The plant on Gavin Road opened three years ago this month. But questions have grown about it in recent weeks, putting the city on the defensive.
The questions started in mid-May, when an odor from biosolids spread across Emporia. Days later, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a stream advisory about water flowing from a tributary leading to Coal Creek.
But issues involving the plant go back much farther.
The Gazette reported last November on a water treatment study by the activist Environmental Working Group. It found the Emporia plant had two “treatment technique violations” in the first three months of 2020.
That can be verified through online records, posted by the EPA and noted recently by an Emporia resident in a Facebook group. They show both violations in 2020 involved ammonia nitrogen.
The federal database shows more violations in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first half of this year. They’re due to not only ammonia nitrogen, but “total suspended solids.”
But the federal data is quite technical, showing several percentages without a clear explanation of them. Grant admitted he’s not aware of how the EPA computes those percentages.
Stephen Pollard with the EPA Region 7 Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division in greater Kansas City helped interpret the data Thursday.
“These numbers represent the maximum percent exceedance of the specific effluent limit during that quarter,” Pollard said by email.
For instance, the EPA reports its checks for ammonia nitrogen showed Emporia at 78-82% over the limit in the fourth quarter of last year. The percentages went down in the first part of this year to 7-10%.
Biosolid violations were found at the Wastewater Treatment Plant earlier this year as well. “Suspended total solids” were as much as 112% above the EPA limit in the latest quarterly check.
That high number is for “effluent limits that are not a monthly average limit,” Pollard explained. “Examples would be a Monthly Maximum Limit or Weekly Average Limit.”
In all, the EPA found the Emporia plant “not in compliance” in four quarterly periods since the start of 2019. One of them was “significant/Category I noncompliance” for ammonia nitrogen in early 2019, before the current plant opened.
But the three other violations include the fourth quarter of 2021, as well as the current period covering all of 2022. The EPA counts eight separate exceedances.
“These would be violations of the federal National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit,” Pollard said.
The EPA conducted its last “inspection/evaluation” of the Emporia plant in early March.
A separate EPA database on “Effluent Limit Exceedances” counts as many as 38 days of “total suspended solids” out of compliance in the first quarter of this year, including every day in March. Ammonia nitrogen was found out of compliance every day in February.
That’s where Grant takes issue. He said the EPA “counts the entire month as ‘exceedance’ even if only a few samples average higher than the standard allows.”
In response, Pollard said the EPA’s calculation method has been the same since 1995.
“In general, ‘days of exceedance’ are determined by looking at the number of days in the monitoring period,” he wrote. “A daily limit would have one day of exceedance; a weekly limit would have seven days of exceedance; and a monthly limit would typically be around 30 days.”
Pollard added that Emporia can be subject to notices, orders and fines at the state and federal level for those violations.
Grant said the city conducts its own water sample tests every Tuesday “for dissolved oxygen, E-coli, pH, biochemical oxygen demand and ammonia.” The results are reported to the KDHE on the 28th of each month.
But the most recent KDHE stream advisory muddied the water for the city a bit.
“The testing reports... are not related to the biosolid incident that we have reported,” Grant wrote.
City Manager Trey Cocking told The Gazette Sunday, May 15, that spring rains meant the city “had a difficult time getting the biosolids out” to be dried and hauled away.
The KDHE announcement Thursday, May 19 involved an unnamed tributary leading to Coal Creek, about eight miles south of the plant. It said there was “mismanagement of temporary onsite biosolids storage.”
City Communications Manager Christine Johnson took exception to that wording in an email to The Gazette Wednesday, saying it was misleading.
“The mismanagement of temporary biosolids was at the disposal site, not the Wastewater Treatment Plant,” Johnson said.
“Testing reports from the Wastewater Treatment Plant forwarded to the city were not related to the biosolid disposal,” she emphasized. That email came after the KDHE rescinded its stream advisory Tuesday afternoon.
The city is paying off a $32 million loan from 2016 to replace the old Wastewater Treatment Plant, which stood since 1920. The upgrade was necessary for Emporia to meet new federal requirements taking effect this year.
To cover the loan, the city commission increased the base rate and consumption rate for wastewater six percent in February. City staff has recommended more annual increases of three to six percent through 2026.
