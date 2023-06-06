Emporia is celebrating Pride month this weekend in a big way, thanks to the help of a partnership between Emporia Community Action, Kansas Free for Arts and the Emporia High School Gender and Sexuality Awareness club.
This year marks the third anniversary of the Pride celebrations in downtown Emporia. Event organizer Orion Turner said this year’s event will bring back the same events, with an emphasis on making Pride inclusive and welcoming for all.
“A big thing about Pride for me is accessibility, so we tried to create an event that really can appeal to all people,” Turner said.
The downtown celebrations kick off Friday evening with the Pride LIVE festival from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The come-and-go event will be held at the corner of Commercial St. and 7th Ave. and will feature musical performances from local and state queer artists, food trucks, games and more.
On Saturday, head downtown for the parade at 6 p.m., then grab tickets at the Granada Theatre for the Pride Drag Celebration. This year’s celebration will feature local favorites Rice and Beans, Billie Blossom and Elijah Magee.
“The parade is almost a runway to the drag show,” Turner said. “All of the people going to the drag show will be able to walk in the parade and kind of walk the runway so to speak, and then they’ll be able to go into the drag show which is $10 admission, supporting KFA and the Emporia High School GSA, so very good causes. You’ll be able to go have fun, we’ll have a little dance party while the drag queens are all getting ready and doing their touch-ups from the parade and then the show will start at 8 p.m.”
Turner said he hopes the weekend will serve as a safe place for local queer youth, who may not have that support elsewhere.
“This year, I felt it was super important to say that it’s totally okay to be who you want to be and also to know that there are so many places that are not safe in this town for young queer people, however, there are also so many places that are safe,” Turner said. “If we can, for one weekend, make sure every single one of those people who are feeling like they’re alone, that they’re not safe, if we can show them there are spaces and you can find them, even if you haven’t found it yet, you find that community and there is a space for you, then I think we’ve done our job.”
