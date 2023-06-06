Emporia is celebrating Pride month this weekend in a big way, thanks to the help of a partnership between Emporia Community Action, Kansas Free for Arts and the Emporia High School Gender and Sexuality Awareness club.

This year marks the third anniversary of the Pride celebrations in downtown Emporia. Event organizer Orion Turner said this year’s event will bring back the same events, with an emphasis on making Pride inclusive and welcoming for all.

