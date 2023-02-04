The Emporia Gazette
Emporia State head football coach Garin Higgins has announced the addition of 39 players that will join the Hornet football program as a part of 2023 Signing Day.
The Hornets added 34 high school players and five college players. It is the largest class that has been signed under Higgins.
The class consists of 13 Kansas natives, with four having been selected for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl. An additional 13 are from Oklahoma, four each from Texas and Colorado, two from Missouri, and one each from Florida, New Jersey and New York.
Emporia State picked up ten defensive backs, nine wide receivers (including Emporia High School’s Parker Leeds), six offensive linemen, five linebackers, three defensive linemen, three running backs, a quarterback, an S-back and a punter.
2023 Hornet Football Signees
Karson Bickel • 6’3 • 175 • WR
Claremore, OK • Claremore-Sequoyah HS
First-team All-District and wide receiver of the year for Claremore-Sequoyah HS…had nearly 500 receiving yards and ten touchdowns in seven game as a senior…also plays basketball and baseball…coached by Rob Gilbreath…is undecided on a major…son of Kirby and Jennifer Bickel.
Bradley Bond • 6’5 • 280 • OL
Goddard, KS • Goddard HS
First-team All-State Class 5A by Kansas Football Coaches Association and Sports In Kansas…First-Team Large Class All-State by VYPE…First-Team All-AVCTL…also a power lifter and thrower for the Goddard HS track & field team…selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl…coached by Tommy Beason…plans to major in education…son of Adrian and April Bond.
Darius Carter• 6’1 • 175 • DB
Dallas, TX • LD Bell HS
Second-team All-District selection…offensive skill position player of the year for LD Bell HS…coached by TJ Dibble…plans on majoring in business…son of LaTosha Carter.
Jacob Carver • 6’2 • 290 • OL
Rossville, KS • Rossville HS
First-team All-State performer…Top 22 All-Shawnee County…team captain for Rossville HS…also on the Dawgs wrestling team…selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl…coached by former Hornet Derrick Hammes…plans to major in business…son of Matt and Jill Carver.
Diego Cearns • 5’10 • 190 • RB
Aurora, CO • Eaglecrest HS
Colorado Class 5A All-State performer…Was the Co-MVP of the Centennial League as a senior at Eaglecrest HS…rushed for 1,548 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior…was academic All-State…coached by Mike Schmitt…plans to major in sports leadership…son of Matt Cearns.
Trenden Collins • 6’0 • 170 • WR
Muldrow, OK • Muldrow HS
Two-time All-District MVP in 2021 and 2022…had 2,100 rushing yards and 805 receiving yards as a senior with over 25 touchdowns…also plays basketball and runs track for Muldrow HS…plans to compete for the Emporia State track & field team…coached by Brandon Ellis…plans to major in computer science…son of Terry and Donnella Collins.
Levi Cooley • 6’4 • 300 • OL
Bonner Springs, KS • Basehor-Linwood HS
Four-time all-conference performer and three-time All-State honoree…was twice named to the All-Simone Team in the Kansas City area and was a two-time semi-finalist for the Bobby Bell award for the best linebacker or lineman in the Kansas City Metro area…also competes in track & field and powerlifting…selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl…coached by Rod Stallbaumer…plans to major in kinesiology…son of Don and Monica Cooley.
Nick Cravaritis • 6’6 • 290 • OL
Katy, TX • Katy HS
Member of the Texas Class 6A-II semi-finalist Katy HS…was a three-year starter for the Tigers…has an 83 inch wingspan…coached by Gary Joseph…plans to major in finance…son of Rob and Trish Cravaritis.
Mason Ford • 5’9 • 170 • WR
Coweta, OK • Coweta HS
First-team All-District performer and offensive player of the year for Coweta HS…helped lead Coweta HS to an undefeated regular season and state quarterfinal appearance…three-sport performer who also plays basketball and runs track…coached by Tim Harper…is undecided on a major…son of Matt and Michelle Ford.
Will Golomski • 6’3 • 290 • OL
Olathe, KS • St. James Academy
All Eastern Kansas League selection…three-sport athlete who also competes in wrestling and track & field for St. James Academy…coached by Tom Radke…plans to major in business…son of Jim and Suzanne Golomski.
Zane Hall • 6’0 • 180 • DB
Olathe, KS • Olathe South HS
All-state honorable mention selection…second-team All-Sunflower League…had 956 yards of total offense to go with 51 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles…also plays baseball for the Falcons…coached by Ron Litchfield…plans on majoring in business…son of Mike and Stephanie Hall.
Joshua Harvey • 6’0 • 180 • DB
Centennial, CO • Regis Jesuit HS
First-team All-Conference defensive back… led the team in PBU’s with 17 and finished with 64 tackles…also a member of the track & field team…coached by Danny Filleman…plans on majoring in biology…son of Richard and Lila Harvey.
Braylan Haworth • 6’1 • 300 • OL
Weatherford, OK • Weatherford HS
First-team All-District performer for Weatherford HS… Oklahoma Class 4A state runner-up for Weatherford HS…also competes in powerlifting and track & field…younger brother of former Hornet Dyllan Haworth…coached by Reagan Roof…plans to major in health and human performance…son of Jon and Sharla Haworth.
Taelen Laird • 6’3 • 190 • WR
Woodward, OK • Woodward HS
First-team All-District performer…team captain…four sport athlete as he also competes in baseball, basketball and track & field for Woodward HS…coached by Rick Leutjen…plans to major in physical therapy…son of Chris and Brooke Harel.
Benjamin Laurore • 5’11 • 195 • LB
Palm Coast, FL • Flagler-Palm Coast HS
First-team All-Area on defense as a senior…had 45 tackles and three interceptions at safety…was a three-time Palm Beach County Player of the Week as a junior…also returned kicks…coached by Robert Paxia…is undecided on a major…son of Marc and Benise Laurore.
Parker Leeds • 6’1 • 175 • WR
Emporia, KS • Emporia HS
All-State honorable mention selection by Sports in Kansas…second-team All-Centennial League performer…also plays basketball and competes in track & field for the Spartans…coached by Keaton Tuttle…is undecided on a major…son of Greg and Carmen Leeds.
Jackson McKechnie • 6’0 • 170 • P
Pittsburg, KS • Pittsburg HS
All-State punter from Sports in Kansas and the Kansas Football Coaches Association…averaged 37 yards with over four seconds of hang time…also plays golf for the Purple Dragons…coached by Josh Lattimer…plans on majoring in business…son of Ed and Kristy McKechnie.
Conner Neill • 6’0 • 210 • LB
Wichita, KS • Maize South HS
First-team All-State Class 5A…All-AVCTL Division 1…Kansas Class 5A defensive player of the year finalist…Top 100 Senior in the state all class and all position by Sports In Kansas…coached by Brent Pfeifer…plans on majoring in health and human performance…son of Brian and Aubrey Neill.
Malik O’Atis • 5’10 • 170 • WR
Shawnee, KS • Shawnee Mission Northwest HS
First-team All-State Class 6A…Sunflower League player of the year…finalist for Class 6A player of the year…nominee for Simone Award as top player in Kansas City Metro area…totaled 2,929 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns as a senior for Shawnee Mission Northwest HS…had 411 yards in a single game…also plays basketball for the Cougars…coached by former Hornet Bo Black…is undecided on a major…son of Mauri Kelsey.
David Ogudo • 6’3 • 280 • DL
Mansfield, TX • Mansfield HS
Three-year letterwinner for Mansfield HS…team went 7-4 his senior year…played for Gregory George…is undecided on a major…son of Olofunke Jinadu and Joseph Ogudo.
Jeremiah Robinson-Pope • 5’10 • 165 • DB
Edmond, OK • Memorial HS
All-District and All-Conference performer…Iron Man Award winner for Memorial HS…also competes in track & field…brother of current Hornet defensive back Chris Pope…coached by Logan Thomas…is undecided on a major…son of Alisa Pope and Antonio Pope.
Easton Rogers • 6’3 • 220 • LB
Tulsa, OK • Lincoln Christian HS
Had injury shortened senior season…had over 1,000 yards on offense and over 50 tackles on defense for Lincoln Christian HS…was named offensive player of the year and Tulsa World Player of the Week three times as a junior…made three state championship game trips with one state championship…played for Jerry Ricke…is undecided on a major…son of Michael and Krystal Rogers.
Marte Russell • 6’0 • 200 • LB
Denver, CO • Cherry Creek HS
Two-time All-State honorable mention selection at linebacker after starting his career as a quarterback…was a part of four state championships and lost only four games total in his high school career…averaged five tackles per game…coached by Dave Logan…is undecided on a major…son of Exavier Russell and Jessica Broaden.
Yanci Spiller • 5’11 • 180 • DB
St. George, KS • Rock Creek HS
Two-time All-State selection and four year starter for Rock Creek HS…two-time team captain…three sport athlete while also competing in basketball and running track…coached by Shane Sciben…plans on majoring in communication or graphic design…son of Monte Spiller and Nikki Spiller.
Zach Stein • 6’1 • 210 • SB
Collinsville, OK • Collinsville HS
Oklahoma Coaches Association Class 5A East All-Star…District tight end of the year for Collinsville HS…finished sebnior year with 28 receptions for 438 yards and seven touchdowns, and collected 19 tackles, two tackles for losses, a quarterback sack, interception and fumble recovery on defense…member of the state champion Cardinals as a junior…coached by Kevin Jones…plans to major in athletic training…son of Kevin and Jamie Stein.
Carlos Strong • 6’1 • 245 • DL
Oklahoma City, OK • Millwood HS
All-Little City selection in Oklahoma City for Millwood HS…District Defensive Player of the Year…was member of state runner-up team…led Millwood HS in tackles for loss and sacks…also plays basketball…coached by Darwin Franklin…plans to major in health and human performance…son of Latoy High and Aaron Veasy.
Peyton Taylor • 5’11 • 160 • DB
Aurora, CO • Eaglecrest HS
Had 38 tackles, four Interceptions, and six touchdowns as a senior…was namde the Defensive and Special Teams “Mr. Clutch” for Eaglecrest HS…led a turnaround from a 1-9 record in 2021 to 6-4 in 2022…also plays basketball…played for Mike Schmitt…plans on majoring in communication…son of Reggie Taylro and Tosha Donaldson.
Jake Tucker • 6’1 • 205 • LB
Tuttle, OK • Tuttle HS
Class 4A-2 Defensive Player of the Year…first-team Little All-City in Oklahoma City…led Tuttle HS with 138 tackles, 20 TFL, six sacks, three forced fumbles and scored four touchdowns…won three district championships in his career and were state runners-up once…coached by Brad Ballard…plans on majoring in health and human performance…son of Brandon and Jennifer Tucker.
Weston Tucker • 6’1 • 175 • WR
Alva, OK • Alva HS
First-team All-District receiver…had over 700 receiving yards and ten touchdowns despite missing several games and playing with a cast on his hand to finish the season…also competes in basketball and track & field for Alva…coached by Dave Foster…is undecided on a major…son of Matt and Alysson Tucker.
Additional High School Signees
Mason Dennis • 6’0 • 184 • QB
Tuttle, OK • Tuttle HS
Oklahoma State All Star and District Offensive Player of the Year for Tuttle HS…had over 3,300 yards of total offense and 50 touchdowns...also plays basketball for the Tigers…coached by Brad Ballard...plans to major in exercise science...son of Scott and Latisa Dennis.
Cam Dooley • 6’1 • 185 • WR
Tulsa, OK • Lincoln Christian HS
First-team All-District and honorable mention All-State performer…had nearly 800 yards and ten receiving touchdowns as a senior…also plays basketball and was a member of the state championship track & field team for Lincoln Christian HS…coached by Jerry Ricke…plans to major in business…son of Count and Lisa Dooley.
Jaye Jones • 5’11 • 175 • DB
Topeka, KS • Shawnee Heights HS
Was an All-League selection for the T-Birds…recorded 50 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception…was a team captain…coached by Jason Swift…plans on majoring in exercise science…son of Evrette and Sonia Jones.
Cooper Novacek • 5’9 • 175 • DB
Olathe, KS • Olathe West HS
Second-team All-League selection and honorable mention all-State pick…had 116 tackles to finish third in Kansas Class 6A in total tackles as a senior for Olathe West HS…also had two sacks and two fumble recoveries…was lifter of the year for the Owls…also competes in wrestling and baseball…brother of current Hornet receiver Jackson Novacek…coached by TJ Neill…plans on majoring in nursing…son of Jay and Marcia Novacek.
Trey Sommer • 6’2 • 195 • RB
Humboldt, KS • Humboldt HS
Three time All-State selection on both sides of the ball for Humboldt HS…was a two-time District Defensive MVP…recorded over 3,700 rushing yards and 250 tackles in his career…three sport athlete that also plays basketball and baseball for the Cubs…coached by Logan Wyrick…plans to major in biology…son of Josh and Kelly Wrestler.
Transfers
Jordan Clay • 5’10 • 180 • RB
St. Louis, MO • Christian Brothers College HS/William Jewell
Two-time All-GLVC performer for William Jewell…among the top 10 in the league with 463 net yards rushing on 111 carries and one touchdown…twice ran for over 100 yards including 151 against Lindenwood, as a sophomore…gained a team season high 106 yards against Southwest Baptist as a freshman…a 2021 graduate of Christian Brothers College HS in St. Louis…coached by Scott Pingel…plans to major in communication…son of Shea Boldin
Jaaron Joseph • 6’2 • 200 • DB
Nyack, NY • Southern Connecticut State/Albertus Magnus HS
Played in all 11 games for NCAA Division II Southern Connecticut State…had 21 tackles, four pass break ups and a forced fumble as a sophomore…was an All-Section pick at Albertus Magnus HS in New York…coached by Paul Villanueva…plans on majoring in sports leadership…son of Kelly and Michael Joseph.
Diego Martinez • 6’0 • 180 • WR
Berlin, NJ • Iowa Western CC/Memphis/St. Joseph Academy
Spent three years at the University of Memphis before transferring to Iowa Western CC…averaged nearly 20 yards per reception at St. Joseph Academy in New Jersey…coached by Paul Sacco…plans to major in health and human performance…son of Yazmin Rodriguez.
Ryan Wilson • 6’4 • 300 • DL
Kansas City, Mo • Missouri Western/University Academy
Spent two seasons at Missouri Western before joining the Army Reserve…was a first-team All-District performer for University Academy and three-time Lifter of the Year.
Keith Wright • 6’1 • 195 • DB
Longview, TX • Kilgore CC/Pine Tree HS
He had 20 tackles and won a conference title at Kilgore CC…totaled 30 tackles with an interception and nine pass breakups at Pine Tree HS…was an honorable mention all-district pick and All-Academic member…son of Shanitra Brisco.
