Talk about a scattered thunderstorm.
What one man described as a downpour during Wednesday night's Emporia Board of Education meeting left no rain at all at a recording station three miles northwest of town. But one station near New Strawn reported 1.48 inches.
Lyon County was under a severe thunderstorm watch for part of the afternoon. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.3 inches of rain from the late-afternoon storm. It was the first recorded moisture of November.
With the storm line moving into Indiana, Veterans Day in the Emporia area should be sunny and dry. But vets will need to hold on to their hats, as west winds could gust as high as 30 miles per hour.
Cooler weather Friday and Saturday could lead to the first freeze of the season in our area. The National Weather Service expects a Saturday morning low of 29 degrees.
But it may be only a one-night freeze, as highs return to the 70-degree range next Tuesday.
