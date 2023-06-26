Summer marks the time for cross country pre-season training, and this can entail conjuring up some form of discipline, gritting out miles in oppressive heat and guzzling plenty of Gatorade until it becomes tasteless. But the PR breakthroughs in-season are worth the summer struggle.
But it doesn’t mean that one will become Ellie Shea of Belmont High School in Massachusetts, who ran 16:55.1 at last year’s nationals in San Diego, or Cameron Todd of Brebeuf Jesuit Prep School in Indianapolis who clocked 15:13 at the nationals.
No, it just means that you’ll most likely improve.
“Nearly all members of a cross country team will never run a varsity race…That is cross country’s allure. You needn’t be a star to be a success,” wrote a sports reporter at The Spokesman-Review a number of years back.
And star is relative. Kansas’s best in 2022 were Wyatt Haughton of 6A Shawnee Mission-East (14:59 at the 2022 state cross country championships) and Katelyn Rupe of 5A Salina Central (17:13 at state last year). Compare the times, and The Spokesman-Review quotes could apply to Haughton and Rupe.
The quotes could perhaps pertain to the top all-state area returnees if they competed for Belmont or Brebeuf Jesuit. Maybe even Shawnee Mission-East or Salina Central. But these athletes are the premier runners on their area team and some of the best in 1A and 2A. And that means something.
Cooper Hamlin, a senior at Northern Heights High School, is a 2A boys returner, finishing 21st at the cross country state championship in 2022 (17:57.25) and 11th in the 1600 meters (PR 4:40.45) at this year’s 2A state track and field championships.
Caleb Durst, a junior at Lebo High School, finished fifth at the boys’ 1A state meet last year (17.47.18). Durst placed fifth in the 3200 meters (PR 10:23.17) and 10th in the 1600 meters (PR 4:48.72) at the 2023 state track and field championships.
Olpe High School sophomore Kaleb Arnold claimed eighth place at state (17:52.94) in 2022, and fourth in the 3200 meters (PR 10:04.43) and fifth in the 1600 meters (PR 4:39.96) at the 2023 state track and field championships.
Sophomore Lilly Skalsky of Olpe placed fourth at the 1A 2022 state cross country meet (20:38.34). In last year’s 1A state meet, eight of the top 10 places comprised freshmen and sophomores. Skalsky finished seventh in the 3200 meters (PR 12:26.22) and 1600 meters (PR 5:39.12) at this year’s 1A state track and field championships.
Kennah Speer, a junior at Lebo, collected an 18th-place finish in last year’s 1A state championships (22:01.31) and 15th in the 1600 meters (PR 6:15.59) at the 2023 1A state track meet.
Emporia’s Daghyn True, who will be entering his junior year, is the lone qualifying Spartan returner. He finished 10th at state in Class 5A, finishing with a time of 16:12.9.
