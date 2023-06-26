Summer marks the time for cross country pre-season training, and this can entail conjuring up some form of discipline, gritting out miles in oppressive heat and guzzling plenty of Gatorade until it becomes tasteless. But the PR breakthroughs in-season are worth the summer struggle.

But it doesn’t mean that one will become Ellie Shea of Belmont High School in Massachusetts, who ran 16:55.1 at last year’s nationals in San Diego, or Cameron Todd of Brebeuf Jesuit Prep School in Indianapolis who clocked 15:13 at the nationals.

