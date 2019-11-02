EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
• Herb Heine for still going strong, working as a cowboy at 90 years old.
• Emporia Chef Michael Garahan for securing a $2,800 in healthy eating grants.
• Chase County Assistant Football Coach Jarod Barrett for being inducted into the Kansas Wesleyan Hall of Fame.
• HOTT and Emporia Main Street for putting on another great event with Dia de los Muertos.
• Northern Heights High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America for organizing a fundraiser to benefit Children’s Mercy Hospital.
• Emporia Arts Center for bringing Experiencing Veterans and Artists Collaboration Project to Emporia.
• Emporia’s American Business Women’s Association for more than four decades of fellowship and Eduction for local business women.
• Emporia High School cross country for qualifying both the girls and boys teams to the state meet.
• The Olpe volleyball team for clinching another berth to the Class 1A State Tournament.
• Emporia High School’s Karalyn Karjala for taking fourth in the floor routine at state gymnastics.
• Steve Cannon, for sharing his story of riding the 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail on bicycle at the Granada Theatre.
• Gary Murphy and Jerry Haag for jump-starting the Southern Lyon County Veterans Memorial.
• Emporia High School Senior Connor Hauff, who received recognition as a National Merit Scholar.
• Logan Avenue Elementary Classroom Aid Natividad Cartagena for sharing her story of immigration with the class.
• Lee Anne Coester for spearheading the effort to bring the old Chase County Grade School back to life.
• NASCAR Driver and Emporia native Clint Bower for helping to contribute $10,138 for the Left Turn for Learning Scholarship.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
