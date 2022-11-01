The Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors discussed options to deal with severe financial stress - including the possible sale of the building - during its emergency meeting Monday evening.
The board received a presentation on the options before them concerning the current ESC building.
The options presented included both leasing or selling the building. According to Keller Williams Realty, the real estate agency presenting the evaluation, leasing the building could result in a yearly income of $300,000 for the center. Selling the building without a tenant could bring in $1.5 million and selling the building with a tenant could bring in $3.1 million.
Ian Boyd, senior center director and board president, stressed that these options would not dissolve the organization - however, he did not rule that out entirely.
“It’s a complicated situation,” he said. “The dissolution is on the back burner as our last resort. It is a contingency, but it is the last thing we are looking at.”
Boyd has attributed the funding issues to a series of events - starting with former ESC Director Lannie Lyman embezzling over $100,000 and culminating in the center’s struggle to stay afloat during COVID and with inflation. Boyd noted the center has faced many issues with the building and appliances as well, including the ice maker, walk-in cooler, a new roof and sign replacement.
To get back to operation, Boyd estimates the center would need to bring in more than $100,000, but said he would need to meet with the finance committee for an accurate number.
The board also approved using ESC’s Emporia Community Foundation fund to pay the last of the payroll and approved the layoff of all three ESC employees, including Boyd, on Nov. 2.
He will now remain in his position in a voluntary capacity for the time being, with the possibility of back-pay if funds were to become available for ESC.
Boyd also clarified that a previously planned audit has not yet occurred.
“Our plans are to be audited but there has not been an audit at this time,” he said. “We haven’t engaged an auditor yet. We are working with a new accountant who will also be the auditor but the board has not engaged that firm.”
The audit was supposed to be this year, but Boyd said it could cost anywhere from $4,500 to $6,000 to conduct the audit.
In the meantime, the board is also considering other options including mortgaging ESC’s park. Boyd also said he would also like to see other estimates on the leasing and selling of the building to compare.
Right now, the majority of ESC services are suspended, including fundraising events like Bingo. Boyd said the reason behind canceling Bingo came down to timing, as the election and holidays would cut out half of the days the center could host the game.
“The other part of that is we just want it to be fair. We just paid that $1,000 jackpot out. I wouldn’t want to come today and play and not be able to play next week,” he explained. “That pot goes up every week so if they’re not going to be able to play and we are not here … it’s a strategic move on our part.”
Boyd said some other programs may be moving to new locations, but all conversations are still in the early stages. The center’s foot care program has already moved to a new location.
“Hermes Healthcare, they are moving their program or their services over to the Rec Center for at least one year,” Boyd explained. Patients who need to make an appointment with Hermes Healthcare can call 316-260-4110.
Regular ESC Board of Director meetings are every other month, on the third Monday, starting around 5:15 p.m.
The Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors is holding a study session Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
