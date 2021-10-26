Emporia Main Street is inviting the entire community to come down for its Downtown Trick or Treat this weekend.
People of all ages will have the opportunity to visit more than 25 Emporia Main Street businesses and collect some candy from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Emporia Main Street events coordinator Jessica Buchholtz said that this is at least the 10th year that this event has been held.
“Our community has just been so supportive of all of our local businesses throughout the year and we think that this is a great way to invite people downtown and just say thank you and have some fun for the kids,” Buchholtz said.
Because the event is primarily tailored toward children who aren’t old enough to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, masks will be required for everyone participating – and Halloween costume masks won’t be sufficient. Masks will be available at the Emporia Main Street office and volunteers will be passing them out throughout downtown as well.
“We are asking everyone that’s coming downtown to just be respectful of that and wear a mask and have some fun and do some trick or treating,” Buchholtz said.
Most of the stops will be on Commercial Street or right off of it, although all Emporia Main Street businesses were invited to participate. A map of which businesses are passing out candy will be available online closer to the event and will be available at the Emporia Main Street office on the day of.
Buchholtz said that the event was not simply a fun family activity in the community but also that it was a good way for local businesses to make connections with people with whom they haven’t already connected.
“It’s a great invitation to come downtown and check out our local businesses,” she said. “Maybe you’ll make a stop at a business that you haven’t been into before and so that in turn is a great opportunity for our local business owners to connect with the community and possibly introduce someone who isn’t familiar with their business to their products and services.”
Attendees are also invited to enter into the event’s costume contest, which can be done online by filling out a form and uploading a photo at shorturl.at/cryC4. Entries must be submitted by Monday, Nov. 1, and the photos submitted must have been taken downtown at the event this weekend.
There are four categories: newborn-3 years of age, 4-10 years of age, 11 and up and family. The contestants will be put to an online vote and the winners in each category will receive a $25 Emporia Main Street gift card.
More information can be found at https://emporiamainstreet.com/events/downtown-trick-or-treat/#.
The Downtown Trick or Treat will correspond with Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow’s Día de los Muertos celebration in the 900 block of Commercial Street from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a parade that day from Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street to 11th Avenue and Commercial Street beginning at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.