CareArc has closed the case of an outside data breach which affected almost 300 of its patients.
The problem developed in early 2021 with Capture Rx, a company based in San Antonio which provides support for pharmacies with discount drug pricing.
“They had an outside actor hack into their system and steal protected health information,” CareArc Risk Manager Neil Dean said during Tuesday's board meeting.
The health agency was notified in April 2021. It determined 298 local patients had their names and birth dates compromised.
“Thankfully, it wasn't information such as Social Security number” or other sensitive information, Dean said.
A Capture Rx news release indicates prescription information was exposed as well.
Dean added that he took only “a handful of calls” from concerned local patients after they were told about the breach.
Capture Rx reported to the federal Department of Health and Human Services that more than 1.5 million people nationwide had basic data exposed.
Dean said that he believes the company has taken “the proper steps” to make sure that sort of breach does not happen again. Otherwise, CareArc might have considered ending its working relationship.
