The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia High School girls tennis team finished sixth at the Emporia High Invitational at the EHS tennis courts, Saturday.
Diana Magana placed 11th and Emily Leihsing placed 12th in singles play.
Kaitlyn Velasquez and Alyssa Dix placed seventh, while Beatriz Ibarra and Cassie Lane placed 11th in doubles.
The girls take on Andover Central at home on Tuesday.
