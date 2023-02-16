Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe became just the third Lady Hornet to reach 2,000 career points on Thursday night.
The path to Emporia State for Jobe, who was the MIAA Player of the Year in 2021 and is a two-time All-MIAA First-Teamer, was a unique one. She was recruited heavily by former head coach Jory Collins while at Wichita South High School.
He made her an offer on one of the best, and worst, days of her life.
“She was with my daughter that day,” said Antwain Scales, who coached Jobe in high school and is now the head women’s coach at Garden City Community College. “I was calling them because there was a tournament that day and I didn’t know where they were. Tre’Zure’s stepdad was supposed to bring them to the game and then I found out he passed away.
“I told her she didn’t have to play that day but she knew he would have wanted her to. Tre’Zure missed the morning game but got there and played in the afternoon game and had like 28 points. That’s when Jory Collins offered her on the spot. He was like, ‘if you can play through this adverse situation, we have a scholarship for you,” and I think that was more meaningful to her than anything.”
Jobe recalled her memory of that day.
“It was April 16, 2016. The worst and one of the best days of my life,” Jobe said. “That was my very first offer. We shared the dream of me getting offers and he didn't get to witness me receiving my first one, but I felt like it was meant to be. This was the day I lost a huge part of my life and gained a huge part all within the same 24 hours.”
Current Emporia State head coach Toby Wynn, who was coaching at Seward County Community College, knew of Jobe but wasn’t recruiting her to play at the JUCO level. Once he got the job at Emporia State, he wanted to make sure to keep her commitment.
“I knew how good of a player she was when I got the job but at that point, I had to figure out a way to convince her to stay here,” Wynn said. “Her high school coach ended up getting a junior college job, so she could have easily gone there and been in a comfortable situation. But I think at the end of the day, I was just trying to convince her that the system my teams play would be something that would fit her game and she decided to stick with her commitment.”
Wynn first met with Jobe and her family for dinner at Cheddar’s in West Wichita. The night made an impact on Jobe’s family, which was important to her.
“It meant a lot for my family,” Jobe said. “I’m very family-oriented so I knew if my mom and grandma felt comfortable with him coaching me in college, I would stick around. I had a few Division I offers but I came from a winning program in high school, so I wasn’t interested in a rebuild. This was an established program and I also didn’t want to be super far from home.”
Sports have always been important to Jobe. She grew up with older brothers and would play football and basketball with them. Her mom tried to steer her towards dance and cheer, but Jobe always wanted to be outside with her brothers.
One of her cousins noticed her basketball ability at a young age and told her mom that she was pretty good. There was no trying to keep her off the court from that point on.
Jobe started playing Biddy Basketball with the Salvation Army when she was four and would start to play competitively in eighth grade. She arrived at Emporia in 2018, where she immediately stepped in as the starting point guard on a veteran team. But she was once again faced with adversity just one game into her college career.
“We were playing Southwestern Oklahoma, who was No. 2 in the country at the time and I felt pretty confident going in,” Wynn said. “We had a good group with a lot of veterans and we just took it to them. She tweaked her knee but she gutted through it and finished the game. We decided to hold her out of the next game and get her checked out. We got the report that it was a sprained MCL and it was one of those injuries that just wouldn’t go away. After talking to her and her family, we felt that medical redshirting was the best route to go.”
Having to sit through essentially an entire season was tough for Jobe. It made her question whether she should continue to play, but her supporting cast kept her on the right track.
“That was one of the toughest years for me personally because I had never missed a practice or game,” Jobe said. “I was still traveling with the team and they made me feel welcome, but I started to wonder if I should still be doing this. Having the coaches here, my family and my high school coach there for me every day helped me get through that.”
Jobe came back with a vengeance the next season, averaging 17.3 points per game to finish second in the league in scoring, third in steals (76) and seventh in assists (106) to take home the MIAA Freshman of the Year Award while also earning First Team honors.
That would just be the beginning for Jobe. She would be named MIAA Player of the Year her sophomore year after leading the league in both scoring (19.6 ppg) and steals (75) and was named First Team for the second straight year. She was named Second Team last season after averaging 16.9 points per game and finishing second in the league in steals (63). Entering Thursday night’s contest, Jobe was leading the league in scoring (22 ppg) and third in steals (67).
Wynn knew he had someone special when he found out what she was doing when no one else was watching.
“You knew from day one she was going to be an impact player, but I’m not sure if we knew the magnitude of what it would be,” Wynn said. “I think when it really hit me is when she had a game where she didn’t feel like she played her best and it wasn’t uncommon for her to come up here to the gym at 11 p.m. or 5 a.m. when nobody else is around and work on her game. Once you see that as a coach, I think you realize how fortunate you are to have someone really special on your team and that’s how she’s been the whole time she’s been here.”
That’s a work ethic that dates back to high school, where Jobe and her stepdad would go to the gym together and continue to work.
“I remember being so upset in the car with my stepdad at [Wichita] South after practice,” Jobe said. “I’d be like I didn’t even shoot the ball well and we would go home, I would change, eat dinner and we’d go to the gym and get on the gun [basketball shooting machine]. That’s how that all started and when I got here, I didn’t have to ask anyone if I could go to the gym because my mom would be like, ‘did you do your chores and your homework?’ Here I can just go when I know there’s more work to be done.”
The people that know Jobe the best are not surprised by her success at all.
“I’m extremely proud of her because no one deserves it better than Tre’Zure,” Scales said. “She’s the type of kid that represents not only Emporia State but the Wichita community so well. She’s the epitome of a student-athlete, someone who really gets it in the classroom. When she's not at Emporia State, she’s refereeing games and is a great ambassador for the game as far as giving back. I truly think Tre’Zure has a chance to go play professionally if she keeps herself dedicated and working hard.”
For Wynn, she ranks right at the top in terms of players he’s coached and believes she will have an opportunity to play overseas.
“I’m 19 years into this thing so I’ve had some pretty special players,” Wynn said. “But she’s definitely in the top two or three. I’ve been fortunate to coach a lot of great players but there are not many, if any, better than her. There’s no doubt in my mind she’ll be able to go overseas and have a successful career.”
Jobe graduated with her undergraduate degree in Business Management and is going for her master’s in Business Administration, where she had a 4.0 GPA in her first semester. Wynn believes she can do anything she wants to, but she is first looking to lead Emporia State to a run at the MIAA Tournament.
But perhaps her greatest compliment came from one of the conference officials, who recently told Wynn, “Just make sure that you let Tre’Zure know for me that I really enjoy working her games. She’s been the most humble women’s basketball player in the MIAA and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed refereeing her games the last four years.”
