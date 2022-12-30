SOS Inc. has the attention of Gov. Laura Kelly as she begins a second term.
The Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced Friday that the Emporia nonprofit is one of many across the state holding “Inauguration Day of Service” events next week.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SOS Inc. has the attention of Gov. Laura Kelly as she begins a second term.
The Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced Friday that the Emporia nonprofit is one of many across the state holding “Inauguration Day of Service” events next week.
“Volunteers will be moving and assembling furniture for a rest and reflection room,” a news release said. “Help is needed to move and assemble the furniture to prepare the room and make a peaceful and welcoming space.”
Volunteers can visit the SOS office at 1420 C of E Drive Thursday between 1:00-4:00 p.m. That is two days before Day of Service activities in other parts of the state.
“The Day of Service is a great Kansas tradition, and demonstrates the impact we can all make in our communities,” Kelly said.
The inaugural committee promised other volunteer events are coming, but none were posted yet Friday morning on the committee's website.
Kelly and Lieutenant Governor David Toland will be inaugurated for their second terms Monday, January 9.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.