LYNDON, Kan - Four area cross country teams participated in
the Lyndon Invitational, held at the Melvern Lake course. Olpe’s
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LYNDON, Kan - Four area cross country teams participated in
the Lyndon Invitational, held at the Melvern Lake course. Olpe’s
Lilly Skalsky placed first in the varsity girls 5K race, and Hartford’s
Trinity Windle crossed first in the JV girls 5K competition.
Chase County-
Varsity boys 5K run: Cooper Schroer (9th, 18:37), Silus
Hernandez (11th, 18:46), Carson Schroer (21st, 20:26) and Tate
Morgan (22nd, 20:28). The varsity boys team placed third overall.
Varsity Girls 5K run: Kinslea Glanville (13th, 24:52).
Olpe-
Varsity girls 5K run: Lilly Skalsky (1st, 21:42.30). The boys varsity
team competes Saturday in Wamego.
Hartford-
JV girls 5K run: Trinity Windle (1st , 27:15.98).
Madison-
Varsity girls 5K run: Lily Hudson (7th, 24:16).
JV boys 5K run: Treyton Rockhill (2nd, 22:18).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.